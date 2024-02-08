President Of Turkmenistan Congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov has sent a
congratulatory letter to the President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on his victory in the presidential
election, Azernews reports.
The congratulatory letter reads:
"His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan
Dear Mr. Ilham Heydar oglu,
Please accept my most sincere congratulations on the occasion of
your convincing victory in the presidential election in the
Republic of Azerbaijan.
The results of the vote testify to the high level of trust and
support of the people of Azerbaijan for the course you are pursuing
towards strengthening the statehood and socioeconomic development
of the country. I am confident that this important event will
contribute to the further development of the Republic of Azerbaijan
and improve the well-being of its citizens.
It is gratifying to note the effective nature of brotherly
relations between Turkmenistan and the Republic of Azerbaijan. We
are confident that these relations will continue to develop and
deepen for the benefit of the peoples of our two countries. We are
grateful for your personal attention and great support for the
development of good-neighborly relations between our countries.
Dear Ilham Heydar oglu, I would like to wish you good health,
happiness and success in your responsible activities as head of
state, and the brotherly people of Azerbaijan peace, well-being and
prosperity.
With deep respect,
Serdar Berdimuhamedov
President of Turkmenistan"
