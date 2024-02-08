President Of Turkmenistan Congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov has sent a congratulatory letter to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on his victory in the presidential election, Azernews reports.

The congratulatory letter reads:

"His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Dear Mr. Ilham Heydar oglu,

Please accept my most sincere congratulations on the occasion of your convincing victory in the presidential election in the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The results of the vote testify to the high level of trust and support of the people of Azerbaijan for the course you are pursuing towards strengthening the statehood and socioeconomic development of the country. I am confident that this important event will contribute to the further development of the Republic of Azerbaijan and improve the well-being of its citizens.

It is gratifying to note the effective nature of brotherly relations between Turkmenistan and the Republic of Azerbaijan. We are confident that these relations will continue to develop and deepen for the benefit of the peoples of our two countries. We are grateful for your personal attention and great support for the development of good-neighborly relations between our countries.

Dear Ilham Heydar oglu, I would like to wish you good health, happiness and success in your responsible activities as head of state, and the brotherly people of Azerbaijan peace, well-being and prosperity.

With deep respect,

Serdar Berdimuhamedov

President of Turkmenistan"