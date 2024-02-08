PM Of Croatia Sends Congratulatory Letter To President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Prime Minister of the Republic of Croatia Andrej Plenković has
sent a congratulatory letter to the President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on his victory in the presidential
election, Azernews reports.
The congratulatory letter reads:
“His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan
Dear Mr. President,
On behalf of the Government of the Republic of Croatia and in my
personal capacity, I would like to extend to you my sincere
congratulations on your re-election as the President of the
Republic of Azerbaijan.
Over the past thirty years, Croatia and Azerbaijan have achieved
a high level of bilateral cooperation. I am glad that in our
meeting in Baku in November 2023, we had a chance to discuss how to
enhance our overall cooperation, especially in the fields of trade
and energy security. In the period ahead, we remain committed to
working closely with you and the Government of the Republic of
Azerbaijan on further advancement of our political, economic and
cultural relations.
Wishing you much success in your future endeavours for the
benefit of the people of Azerbaijan, please accept, Mr. President,
the assurances of my highest consideration.
Sincerely,
Andrej Plenković
Prime Minister of the Republic of Croatia”
