Secretary General Of ECO Sends Congratulatory Letter To President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Secretary General of the Economic Cooperation Organization
Khusrav Naziri has sent a congratulatory letter to the President of
the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on his victory in the
presidential election, Azernews reports.
The congratulatory letter reads:
"His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan
Excellency,
It's a matter of great honour for me to express my warmest
felicitations on your re-election as the President of the Republic
of Azerbaijan.
With their renewed confidence in Your Excellency's able
leadership, the people of Azerbaijan will accelerate moving towards
a more radiant and advanced future.
I further avail this opportunity to reiterate the importance
that ECO attaches to Azerbaijan, acknowledging the country's
substantially increased role and contribution in promoting the
ECO's mutually developed economic agenda.
We look forward to Your Excellency's continued support and
patronage on our way to pursuing ECO's consolidation as a more
connected and integrated region.
Please accept, Excellency, the assurance of my highest
consideration.
Sincerely,
Khusrav Naziri
Secretary General of the Economic Cooperation Organization"
