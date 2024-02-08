Vladimir Putin: We Place Significant Importance On Our Allied Relations With Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) “The election results fully confirm your high political
authority and the nationwide support for the course you are leading
towards accelerated socio-economic development of Azerbaijan and
strengthening its positions on the global stage,” said President of
the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin as he sent a congratulatory
letter to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev over his victory in
the snap presidential election.
“We place significant importance on our allied relations with
Baku. I am confident that we will continue our active joint work to
bolster fruitful bilateral cooperation across all domains and
expand partnership to address pressing issues on the international
agenda. This undoubtedly serves the interests of our friendly
peoples and contributes to the consolidation of stability and
security in the South Caucasus and the Caspian region,” the
President of Russia said in his message.
Vladimir Putin sincerely wished President Ilham Aliyev success
in his responsible role as the head of state, as well as good
health and well-being.
MENAFN08022024000195011045ID1107830218
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.