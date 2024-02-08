FIFA's Infantino, UAF's Shevchenko Discuss Prospects For Further Cooperation

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) FIFA President Gianni Infantino and the newly elected Ukrainian Association of Football (UAF) President Andriy Shevchenko have discussed future points of collaboration at a meeting in Paris, France.

That's according to the FIFA website , Ukrinform reports.

Shevchenko, a former Ukraine international, was elected head of the UAF on January 25, 2024, stepping into the role with his country in the midst of a conflict that has changed the nation's football landscape. Ukraine's national teams have continued to play, albeit in other countries, staging home matches in Poland and Germany among others.

"I was delighted to meet Andriy Shevchenko once again, this time following his election as President of the Ukrainian Association of Football. As a player, Andriy Shevchenko inspired a nation, and as President of the Ukrainian Association of Football, I am convinced he will do the same," Infantino said.

"Ukrainian football has maintained impressive momentum lately during a difficult period, and thanks to his energy, President Shevchenko will give the beautiful game in his country extra impetus, and we are here to support their continuous growth on and off the pitch," he added.

Infantino stressed that Shevchenko's status as a national football icon and his vision for the future of the game would keep Ukrainian football moving onwards and upwards. Shevchenko, who was voted in unanimously as UAF President having previously served as men's national team boss, said he and Infantino had covered a range of topics during their discussion.

He also acknowledged the importance FIFA has in supporting the UAF, and - through initiatives such as the FIFA Forward program, FIFA Football for Schools, and the FIFA Talent Development Scheme - shaping Ukrainian society and bringing the next generation of Shevchenkos to the fore.

"Firstly, we talked about Ukraine, how the situation is in the country. We talked how we can not just maintain football in Ukraine, but develop it during the war. It's a big challenge for me. I think we can work on different projects. One of my key points is to help grassroots football, to develop programs for young generations," said Shevchenko, who noted women's football and digitalization had also been on the agenda.

"FIFA has a lot of programs that we already use as a federation, but we are planning to use them more and see in which direction we can collaborate. Also, it is very important for us to have this international connection, and to work with the FIFA Foundation," Shevchenko said.

Photo: fifa