Russian Missile Attack On Avdiivka Kills Woman

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops launched two missile strikes on the city of Avdiivka in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region twice on February 8, killing an elderly woman and damaging the houses of civilians.

Vadim Filashkin, head of the region's military administration, said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"This afternoon, the Russians hit the city with two missile strikes - a 72-year-old woman was killed, two houses were damaged," Filashkin said.

According to him, more than 900 residents remain in the city.

Earlier reports said that Russian invaders had hit the town of Selydove in the Donetsk region with eight KN 23 and S-300 missiles.