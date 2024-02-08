Explosion Occurs In Kryvyi Rih

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) There was an explosion in Kryvyi Rih. Preliminary, without destruction.

The head of the Defense Council of Kryvyi Rih, Oleksandr Vilkul, reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

Power engineers restore power to critical infrastructure indistrict

"Regarding the explosion. No specifics, but everything is fine," he said in a statement.

Earlier, the Air Force warned of a missile threat. An air alert was announced.