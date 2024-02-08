Explosion Occurs In Kryvyi Rih

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) There was an explosion in Kryvyi Rih. Preliminary, without destruction.
The head of the Defense Council of Kryvyi Rih, Oleksandr Vilkul, reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.
Read also:
Power engineers restore power to critical infrastructure in Kryvyi Rih
district
"Regarding the explosion. No specifics, but everything is fine," he said in a statement.
Earlier, the Air Force warned of a missile threat. An air alert was announced.
MENAFN08022024000193011044ID1107830213
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.