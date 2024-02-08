Zelensky Appoints Syrskyi As Commander-In-Chief Of Armed Forces Of Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky has appointed Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
He announced this in an evening video address , Ukrinform reported.
As reported, President Volodymyr Zelensky met with Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Valerii Zaluzhnyi and thanked him for two years of defense of Ukraine.
