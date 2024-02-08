Shelling Of Selydove: More Than 60 Residential Buildings, Seven Administrative Buildings Damaged

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the city of Selydove in the Donetsk region, 53 high-rise buildings, 10 private houses, and seven administrative buildings were damaged as a result of the Russian attack.

The head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin, said this on the Espresso TV channel, Ukrinform reported citing Filashkin's Telegram channel.

"In Selydove, Donetsk region, 53 high-rise buildings, 10 private houses, seven administrative buildings, and 24 cars were damaged as a result of the Russian attack. Power lines were also damaged. A humanitarian headquarters has been set up at the site of the attack on Selydove to provide people with construction materials," Filashkin said.

According to him, all utilities are currently working at the hit site, and power engineers are restoring power lines.

As reported, one person was killed and seven people were injured, including a child, as a result of the night shelling of Selydove in the Donetsk region.