Russians Shell Private Sector Of Vovchansk - Fire Breaks Out

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army struck at the private sector of the city of Vovchansk, the Kharkiv region, and a fire broke out as a result of the enemy shelling.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

"Tonight, Russian troops fired again at the private sector of the city of Vovchansk, in the Chuhuiv district. As a result of the shelling, the roof of a residential building caught fire and spread throughout an area of 120 square meters," the statement reads.

Rescuers of the State Emergency Service together with firefighters of the local fire brigade from the village of Vilcha were eliminating the consequences of the enemy shelling.

Enemy shellsin Kharkiv region

According to the service, there were no casualties.

As reported earlier, a Russian kamikaze drone hit a car in the Kherson region, killing two people.