Canada, UK Discuss Security Guarantees For Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Canadian and British Foreign Ministers Mélanie Joly and David Cameron discussed their countries' long-term security commitments to Ukraine.
This was reported by Mélanie Joly on her page on the social network X, Ukrinform reported.
“Glad to have spoken with David Cameron this morning. We discussed our collaboration in the Middle East, including the release of hostages and increased humanitarian aid to Gaza, as well as long-term security commitments in Ukraine”, she wrore.
As reported, on January 12, Volodymyr Zelensky and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak signed an agreement on security cooperation. In particular, the United Kingdom promised to provide Ukraine with a military aid package worth 2.5 billion pounds.
At the same time, a similar agreement with Canada is in the final stages of approval.
