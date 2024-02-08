Steve Barakatt, World-Renowned Musician To Play Concert At Heydar Aliyev Center

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 8. Steve Barakatt's
concert, part of the Neoreality World Tour, is scheduled for
February 10 at the Heydar Aliyev Center, Trend reports.
Born in 1973 in Quebec, Canada, to a Lebanese family, Barakatt
is a musician, composer, and producer who excels in both classical
and jazz.
His concert in Baku will be divided into two segments, featuring
songs from the musician's most recent album as well as old
favorites.
Steve Barakatt is not just a musician but also a Goodwill
Ambassador for the United Nations International Children's
Emergency Fund (UNICEF). He wrote the UNICEF song "Laylay," which
has been played in space and appears in a video promoting
children's rights.
His compositions have appeared on over 150 television broadcasts
worldwide, including the Monaco Grand Prix.
In 2005, his acclaimed symphonic composition "Ad vitam aeternam"
premiered at Quebec's Grand Theatre. Two pieces from the composer's
famed work will also be performed at the Baku concert.
Steve Barakatt, a renowned composer, pianist, music producer,
and creative director, has worked on a variety of projects around
the world with notable performers, record labels, organizations,
and top orchestras. The Premier of Quebec appointed him Chevalier
de l'Ordre National du Québec in 2020.
