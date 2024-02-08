Azerbaijan's Commissioner For Human Rights Received No Complaints On Election Day

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 8. No instances of
violations or interference by representatives of any state bodies,
including executive authorities and law enforcement officers, were
noted during the election, Commissioner for Human Rights
(Ombudsman) of Azerbaijan Sabina Aliyeva told the media, commenting
on the monitoring results of the extraordinary presidential
election, Trend reports.
The Ombudsman Office told Trend that during her speech, Aliyeva
stated that election monitoring spanned the entire country,
including 26 polling stations in recently liberated territories.
All conditions mandated by legislation were established to ensure
citizens' electoral rights were respected.
During the extraordinary presidential election, 72 staff members
from the Ombudsman Office and the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic's
Ombudsman's Office served as observers across 885 polling stations
spanning 115 electoral districts nationwide. Observation efforts
covered Baku, 41 additional cities and districts, including
Nakhchivan, and recently liberated territories. Observations also
extended to polling stations in the Training and Educational Center
of the Azerbaijan Army, Heydar Aliyev Military Institute, and 16
penitentiary institutions.
During the observations, the ombudsman engaged with members of
polling station election commissions, observers, and voters,
gathering feedback on the voting process. No instances of
violations or interference by state bodies, including executive
authorities and police officers, were reported during the
election.
Sabina Aliyeva highlighted the provision of necessary conditions
for voters with disabilities to exercise their voting rights. The
ombudsman received no complaints or appeals regarding electoral
rights violations on election day. Observations indicated that the
presidential election was held with high public engagement in a
democratic, transparent, and fair manner, adhering to electoral
laws and international standards.
Sabina Aliyeva also mentioned that ahead of the extraordinary
presidential election, the Ombudsman Office and the Central
Election Commission (CEC) arranged educational events titled
"Ensuring the electoral rights of citizens" in various cities,
including Baku, Ganja, Shaki, Masalli, Guba, and Nakhchivan, as
reported by the Ombudsman's Office.
Note that the extraordinary presidential election in Azerbaijan
took place on February 7 and seven candidates run in the
election.
According to the Central Election Commission (CEC) of
Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev is led in the presidential election in
Azerbaijan with 92.05 percent of the votes after the processing of
93.35 percent of the ballots.
While the other contenders: Zahid Oruj received 2.19 percent of
the votes, Razi Nurullayev received 0.8 percent, Fazil Mustafa
received two percent, Elshad Musayev received 0.67 percent, Gudrat
Hasanguliyev received 1.76 percent, and Fuad Aliyev received 0.53
percent of the votes.
According to the results of the US-based Oracle Advisory Group
and the Citizens' Labor Rights Protection League, 93.9 percent of
voters cast their ballots for Ilham Aliyev.
The Social Research Center said that 92.4 percent of voters
voted for Ilham Aliyev.
Based on the results of the exit poll of the Ray Monitoring
Center, 92.6 percent of voters voted for Ilham Aliyev.
For the first time in the history of independent Azerbaijan, the
election covered the entire territory of the country, including 26
polling stations in the lands liberated from Armenian
occupation.
