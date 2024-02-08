Azerbaijan's Commissioner For Human Rights Received No Complaints On Election Day

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 8. No instances of violations or interference by representatives of any state bodies, including executive authorities and law enforcement officers, were noted during the election, Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) of Azerbaijan Sabina Aliyeva told the media, commenting on the monitoring results of the extraordinary presidential election, Trend reports.

The Ombudsman Office told Trend that during her speech, Aliyeva stated that election monitoring spanned the entire country, including 26 polling stations in recently liberated territories. All conditions mandated by legislation were established to ensure citizens' electoral rights were respected.

During the extraordinary presidential election, 72 staff members from the Ombudsman Office and the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic's Ombudsman's Office served as observers across 885 polling stations spanning 115 electoral districts nationwide. Observation efforts covered Baku, 41 additional cities and districts, including Nakhchivan, and recently liberated territories. Observations also extended to polling stations in the Training and Educational Center of the Azerbaijan Army, Heydar Aliyev Military Institute, and 16 penitentiary institutions.

During the observations, the ombudsman engaged with members of polling station election commissions, observers, and voters, gathering feedback on the voting process. No instances of violations or interference by state bodies, including executive authorities and police officers, were reported during the election.

Sabina Aliyeva highlighted the provision of necessary conditions for voters with disabilities to exercise their voting rights. The ombudsman received no complaints or appeals regarding electoral rights violations on election day. Observations indicated that the presidential election was held with high public engagement in a democratic, transparent, and fair manner, adhering to electoral laws and international standards.

Sabina Aliyeva also mentioned that ahead of the extraordinary presidential election, the Ombudsman Office and the Central Election Commission (CEC) arranged educational events titled "Ensuring the electoral rights of citizens" in various cities, including Baku, Ganja, Shaki, Masalli, Guba, and Nakhchivan, as reported by the Ombudsman's Office.

Note that the extraordinary presidential election in Azerbaijan took place on February 7 and seven candidates run in the election.

According to the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev is led in the presidential election in Azerbaijan with 92.05 percent of the votes after the processing of 93.35 percent of the ballots.

While the other contenders: Zahid Oruj received 2.19 percent of the votes, Razi Nurullayev received 0.8 percent, Fazil Mustafa received two percent, Elshad Musayev received 0.67 percent, Gudrat Hasanguliyev received 1.76 percent, and Fuad Aliyev received 0.53 percent of the votes.

According to the results of the US-based Oracle Advisory Group and the Citizens' Labor Rights Protection League, 93.9 percent of voters cast their ballots for Ilham Aliyev.

The Social Research Center said that 92.4 percent of voters voted for Ilham Aliyev.

Based on the results of the exit poll of the Ray Monitoring Center, 92.6 percent of voters voted for Ilham Aliyev.

For the first time in the history of independent Azerbaijan, the election covered the entire territory of the country, including 26 polling stations in the lands liberated from Armenian occupation.

