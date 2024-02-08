Russia Attaches Great Importance To Allied Relations With Azerbaijan - Vladimir Putin

( MENAFN - Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 8. In his congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev on his presidential election victory, President Vladimir Putin stated that Russia places a high value on allied relations with Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

