Russia Attaches Great Importance To Allied Relations With Azerbaijan - Vladimir Putin


2/8/2024 3:09:55 PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 8. In his congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev on his presidential election victory, President Vladimir Putin stated that Russia places a high value on allied relations with Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

