Rapt By Azerbaijan's Fast Revival Of Lands Once Ruined By Armenians - Uruguayan Reporter

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASGARAN, Azerbaijan, February 8. I am pleased by the swift repair efforts performed by the Azerbaijani administration in areas formerly ravaged by Armenian occupation, Uruguayan reporter Maria Rodriguez told Trend .

Rodriguez made the statement in the Asgaran settlement of Azerbaijan's Khojaly district, where a mass grave was discovered.

"I've been here for four days at Azerbaijan's invitation. Yesterday we were in Lachin, and now we are in Asgaran. The no-stone-left devastation committed by Armenians here is horrific," she noted.

Maria Rodriguez underlined the need for looking into historical incidents, identifying remains, and pursuing justice for victims and their families. This, she said, is critical for bringing closure to families who have waited decades for answers.

She also mentioned that these sites reminded her of the mass graves in Bucha, Ukraine, which she saw two years ago.

Today, the public, local, and foreign media representatives were invited to the area where the mass burials were discovered.

Meanwhile, a mass grave was found in Shusha last August and in June on the territory of Shusha prison. So far, mass graves have been found in the territory of Sarijali village of Aghdam district liberated from occupation, in Dashalti village of Shusha district, in Edilli village of Khojavend district, in Farrukh village of Khojaly district, in the village of Yukhari Seyidahmadli of Fuzuli district, in Kalbajar, Aghdam, and other settlements.

