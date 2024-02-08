Economic Cooperation Organization Secgen Congrats President Ilham Aliyev On Election Win

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 8. Secretary General
of the Economic Cooperation Organization Khusrav Noziri has sent a
congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Ilham Aliyev on his confident victory in the presidential election,
Trend reports.
Will be updated
MENAFN08022024000187011040ID1107830193
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.