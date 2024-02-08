Cargo Transportation Between Azerbaijan And Iran Has Increased Significantly - Shahin Mustafayev

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 9. Cargo
transportation between Azerbaijan and Iran increased by 45%, and
transit cargo transportation by 1.6 times, Deputy Prime Minister of
Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev said this today, Trend reports.
He noted that work to connect the Zangilan economic region with
Nakhchivan through Iran continues.
At the end of last year, a road bridge across the Astarachay
River was put into operation between the two countries, Mustafayev
added.
