Introducing Gulf Ticket: Grand Draw From UAE Is Now In India With Unprecedented Prizes

Gulf Ticket's claim to fame lies in its unmatched prize structure, making it one of the most lucrative draws originating from the UAE. Gulf Ticket's current winning prize structures do look promising.

Gulf Ticket's Fortune 5 game gives you the chance to win a whopping ₹ 2.25 Crores when you hit five numbers!For those who dare to dream big, Gulf Ticket's another game Super 6,gives a chance to win an incredible ₹ 225 Crores prize by matching all six numbers at ₹ 675.In addition to the grand prizes, both draws offer Guaranteed Raffle Winners a prize of ₹ 2.25 Lakhs every week, adding an extra layer of excitement and opportunities for participants.



Additionally, for those who just get two numbers matched on either game, Gulf Ticket gives ₹ 225.00.

Gulf Ticket is proudly represented by a company regulated under the UAE jurisdiction. The draws are held live every week and are streamed live on the Gulf Ticket website, YouTube, and other affiliated channels.

Zoran Popovik, Chief Marketing Officer of Gulf Ticket shared his thoughts on the brand: "Gulf Ticket is all set to redefine the realm of luck and fortune! It is a testament to the UAE's spirit of ambition and innovation. We've set out to create an experience that's unparalleled in this region, with the biggest prizes and the most accessible path to winnings. We believe that our draw will not only change lives but inspire dreams. Gulf Ticket is about making the impossible possible as we believe in spreading joy far and wide. Gulf Ticket is more than just a raffle; it's a celebration of hope, ambition, and the spirit of achievement. By being part of one of the biggest raffle draws in the UAE, patrons can participate to get a chance and change their lives forever is just one ticket away. We are proud to announce the launch of Gulf Ticket in India, extending our reach and creating opportunities for individuals to experience the thrill of winning big."

Disclaimer: The amounts stated in Indian Rupees are approximate and based on the exchange rate as of the date of this press release. Actual prize amounts are in United Arab Emirates Dirhams (AED) and may change as per Exchange and Bank conversion Rates.

For more information, please visit our website at .

About Miraki Future Investments and Holdings LLC-FZ:

Miraki Future Investments and Holdings LLC-FZ, the visionary operator behind Gulf Ticket, is a pioneering technology and operations management company headquartered in the vibrant Dubai, United Arab Emirates. With a strong emphasis on the entertainment industry, Miraki Future Investments and Holdings LLC-FZ offers tailor-made services encompassing strategy, technology infrastructure, operations, and management. Our mission is to redefine the gaming experience, making it more exciting, accessible, and rewarding for all.

About Gulf Ticket:

Gulf Ticket offers multiple weekly events that open doors to life-altering opportunities, offering millions in Dirhams to be won every week. Our dedication to making dreams come true and giving back to the community is at the heart of Gulf Ticket. We believe in the power of possibility and the joy of winning, and it's our honor to share this exhilarating journey with you.

For more details on Gulf Ticket, including prizes, rules, eligibility, and how to participate in the upcoming Gulf Ticket events, visit our website at .

Important Notice:

Dear media partner! We appreciate your interest in Gulf Ticket, the leading online draw brand in the UAE. We would like to request that the content of this press release be reported in accordance with the stated factual information therein. Please do not associate Gulf Ticket with the concept of lottery, which is incorrect and could potentially severely damage the reputation and operations of Miraki Future Investments and Holdings LLC-FZ

and/or Gulf Ticket in the UAE. We are sharing this press release on the basis that no such misreporting will occur. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation.

