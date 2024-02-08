Prof. Steven M. Stanley, Ph.D., Was Recently Selected As The Top Geology Researcher Of The Decade By IAOTP

(MENAFN- GetNews)

Dr. Steven M. Stanley, professor, paleontologist, and researcher, was recently selected as Top Geology Researcher of the Decade by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for his outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.

While inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself, only 1 Paleontologist is selected for this distinction. Professor Stanley is being recognized for having more than forty years of experience dedicated to Paleontology. Prof. Steven M. Stanley will receive this recognition at IAOTP's upcoming Award Gala in December later this Year.





Dr. Stanley, a Paleontologist and Research Professor at Florida State University, taught at Johns Hopkins University for 36 years and The University of Hawaii at Manoa for 14 years before joining the faculty at Florida State University. Dr. Stanley is regarded as an accomplished and reputable American paleontologist and evolutionary biologist. Dr. Stanley graduated from Princeton University with an AB in 1963 and Yale University with a Ph.D. in 1968 before becoming a heroic figure in his field.

His

impressive repertoire of prior roles includes Chair of Johns Hopkins University's Department of Earth and Planetary Sciences and Chair of this institution's MS Program in Environmental Sciences and Policy. In biological circles, he is best recognized for his documentation of the punctuational evolution model based on fossil occurrences and his examination of its theoretical implications. "Macroevolution: Pattern and Process," his book on the subject, still receives roughly 40 literature citations each Year, more than 40 years after its publication.

Dr. Stanley's many other scientific achievements include research into how the forms of bivalve mollusk shells adapt these animals to their various ways of living. This is the most extensive study on the functional skeletal morphology of any animal class ever created by a single researcher. Dr. Stanley has also pioneered a new field of study by demonstrating how changes in the chemistry of seawater throughout Earth's history have influenced which organisms have been important builders of organic reefs and producers of limestone-forming material at various times. In 2016, his method for calculating the impact of mass extinctions revealed that the largest of all, at the end of the Permian, eliminated only slightly more than eighty percent of species in the ocean, as opposed to the ninety-five percent that many had previously assumed: it did not nearly wipe out all life on Earth.

Throughout his impressive career as a Paleontologist, Dr. Stanley has been an active part of his community and has received international recognition for his initiative and dedication to his profession. He has received various awards, accolades and has been published in numerous magazines such as Who's Who in America, Who's Who in Science and Engineering, Who's Who in the East, Who's Who in the West, and Who's Who in the World multiple years in a row. Dr. Stanley was named the 2022 Top Inspirational Researcher of the Year, as well as Top Influential Paleontologist of the Decade in 2023, both by IAOTP. This year he will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at Gaylord Opryland Resort in Nashville this December for his selection as Top Geology Researcher of the Decade.



His previous honors from IAOTP

include Top Professor of Research of the Year in 2019; he was inducted into the IAOTP's exclusive Hall of Fame and was selected for the International Association of Top Professionals' Top 50 Fearless Leaders publication (IAOTP). Dr. Stanley also

graced the front cover of TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine and earned the IAOTP's renowned Lifetime Achievement Award. He was interviewed exclusively on TIP Radio and broadcast on the renowned Reuters Billboard in Times Square, New York.

Dr. Stanley was also highlighted in the Wall Street Journal and appeared on a Who's Who billboard in Times Square. The Penrose Medal "for brilliance in pure research," which he got from the Geological Society of America in 2013, is his most notable medal. The

Society for Sedimentary Geology that swarded him the Twenhofel Medal

in 2008. In 2007, he was awarded The Paleontological Society Medal, given to a person whose prominence in paleontology is founded on the progress of knowledge. The National Academy of Sciences awarded him the Mary Clark Thompson Medal in 2006. He received the National Association of Geoscience Teachers' James H. Shea Award in 2004. He earned the Bownocker Medal from Ohio State University in 1997 and the Washington Geological Society's Outstanding Technology Paper Award in 1986. Dr. Stanley earned the Paleontological Society's Charles Schuchert Award in 1977 and the Maryland Academy of Sciences' Allan C. Davis Medal in 1973. Dr. Stanley is a Past President of the American Geosciences Institute, a Former Councilor of the Geological Society of America, a Former Member of the American Geosciences Institute's Executive Committee, and a Former President of the Paleontological Society.

Aside from his illustrious career as a Professor, Dr. Stanley is also a sought-after lecturer, published author, and contributor to numerous book chapters and professional journal articles. He has also served on many boards. He is currently a member of the American Journal of Science's Editorial Board, a former member of the National Research Council's Commission on Geoscience, Environment, and Resources, and a former Vice Chairman of the National Research Council's Board of Earth Sciences. Dr. Stanley is the author of several works, including "Earth System History," "Children of the Ice Age: How a Global Catastrophe Led to Human Evolution," "Earth and Life Through Time," "Extinction," and "The New Evolutionary Timetable."

For the future, Dr. Stanley believes that his scientific contributions and studies will continue to impact paleontology. Dr. Stanley enjoys writing and being an amateur landscape architect, creating walkways and patios and planting trees and plants when he is not undertaking research. Dr. Stanley has a legacy of outstanding achievement as an honorary member of the elite Hall of Fame.

