Ronald Whittemore Selected As Most Courageous Senior Olympic Athlete Of The Year By IAOTP

Mr. Ronald C. Whittemore was recently chosen as Most Courageous Senior Olympic Athlete of the Year 2024, given by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP). He is a Senior Gold Medalist, Renowned long-distance runner, jumper, and Former Computer Programming Expert. As a senior athlete, Mr. Whittemore constantly pushes himself to shatter records and establish new benchmarks for what is possible through hard effort and perseverance.



These special honorees are courageous leaders who inspire and motivate others, lead by example, and display bravery, resilience, and determination in facing challenges. While inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor, only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. All honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP's annual awards gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements.







Ronald Whittemore has committed his retirement years to compete as a Senior Olympian, following a lengthy and successful career as a computer programmer. He made a name for himself as an amateur athlete. Ronald has raced in 5K and 10K road events for over 30 years, frequently winning his age class. In 1962, he ran in the Boston Marathon. According to the United States Running Streak Association, he owns the Claremont record for consecutive running days and the second-longest streak in New Hampshire. Mr. Whittemore received three gold medals at the Senior Olympic Games held in Burlington, Vermont. For competing in the New Hampshire Senior Games, he was named an All-American in the Long Jump and Triple Jump by USA Track & Field. Mr. Whittemore received three gold medals at the Senior Olympic Games held in Burlington, Vermont. Mr. Whittemore is a proven Senior Olympian. Since 1995, when he became eligible, he has qualified for and competed in the National Senior Olympic Games, winning medals in various events. Mr. Whittemore won the First Place Gold Medal in the Long Jump, triple Jump, and 100-meter dash events at the 2018 National Senior Games in Vermont. He has won several medals in the National Senior Games and Senior Olympics since 1995, including the long Jump, the 100-meter dash, the 200-meter dash, and other track and field events. When he was in the Air Force he played Football, defense end position and received the largest trophy of all the trophies he ever received.



Mr. Whittemore's impressive repertoire of previous roles throughout his career include Computer Programmer at the Cross Company in Hartford, Vermont, Senior Programmer with Joy Manufacturing and Computac LLC, and Programming Manager at Datamann, Inc. until his retirement.



Throughout his employment as a Computer Programmer, Mr. Whittemore was recognized for his commitment and efficiency in his work within his field. Before dedicating his senior years to being an athlete, Mr. Whittemore dedicated more than five decades of his career to computer programming. Before Mr. Whittemore embarked on his professional career, he earned his Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Nathaniel Hawthorne College in Antrim, New Hampshire. He graduated magna cum laude from programming school. Datamann, Inc. financed Mr. Whittemore's education because of his pivotal role in the field, and requirements and developments were changing and requiring more from professionals.



Throughout his illustrious career, Mr. Whittemore has received many awards and accolades. He has been recognized in various publications, such as Who's Who in Finance and Industry, the 21st edition of Who's Who in the East, multiple editions of Who's Who in the World, the sports section of the Eagle Times, and In The Valley News. In 2023, Ronald received the prestigious Top Senior Olympic Athlete of the Decade Award from IAOTP. Mr. Whittemore's achievements were showcased on the renowned Planet Hollywood Billboard on the Las Vegas strip, as well as both the Nasdaq billboard and the renowned Reuters building in Times Square, NYC. Mr. Whittemore has also been featured on the front cover of TIP (Top Industry Professionals). He received the prestigious Albert Nelson Marquis Lifetime Achievement Award from Marquis Who's Who. He has strong affiliations with various organizations in his community. These include serving as President of the Claremont Bridge Club, Former President of the Claremont Men's Softball League, Fellow of the Data Processing Management Association, past post commander of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, and member of the Knights of Columbus. He served on the board of directors for Circle 8 Square Dance and recently became a member of the American Legion. In 2019, he received recognition as the Top Former Computer Programming Expert of the Year. Mr. Whittemore's exceptional contributions led to his induction into IAOTP's exclusive Hall of Fame, and he was further honored with the prestigious Lifetime Achievement award for 2020. Furthermore, Mr. Whittemore was honored with the prestigious Computer Programming Expert of the Decade award and recognized as the Most Inspirational Member of the Year 2021. He will receive his latest award as Top Courageous Senior Olympic Athlete of the Year 2024 at IAOTP's Annual Award gala at the magnificent Opryland Hotel in Nashville this December.

Along with these accomplishments, Mr. Whittemore has served as an example to others. He achieved the record for his age category (75 to 79) four months after suffering a heart attack in 2013, and he repeated the feat in 2015, 2017, and 2019. Mr. Whittemore was notably awarded second place in the triple Jump in the 2017 National Senior Games, later rising to fourth in the country. He was also awarded the First Place Gold Medal in the Long Jump, triple Jump, and 100-meter sprint in the Senior Olympic qualifying track for the National Senior Games in 2018. He competed in the 2019 National Senior Games in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The National Senior Games are held every two years. Ronald was scheduled to compete in the long jump and triple jump events in 2021. Unfortunately, The National Senior Games were postponed out of an abundance of caution due to the disruptions caused by the pandemic.



Ronald Whittemore, a former Navy and Air Force serviceman, overcame four heart attacks and cancer - often in the most inconvenient of situations - to establish himself as a Senior Olympian hero.



Mr. Whittemore considers his most noteworthy achievement to be surviving four heart attacks while still practicing for the Triple Jump, for which he got a Silver Medal. The fact that his wife Lillian could see it was the most fantastic delight for him. Ronald Whittemore has been consistent in his objectives. In his leisure time, he likes jogging, chess, softball, reading, biking, playing cribbage, and spending time with his wife Lois and daughter Debbie. Mr. Whittemore owes his accomplishments to



his education, mentors he has encountered along the road, such as John Mann, and his dedication in all his undertakings. In the future, he aspires to remain a competitive sports enthusiast, and he believes that his tale of keeping active and beating the odds with his heart ailment at the age of 84 would educate and encourage others never to give up.

Watch his videos here:





