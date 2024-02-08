Anil Saini Selected As Top CEO Of The Decade By IAOTP

(MENAFN- GetNews)

Anil Saini, Chief Executive Officer at Pooja Trucking Inc., DBA Madison Intermodal/SEI Transportation. was recently selected as Top CEO of the Decade for 2024 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for his outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.



Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself, only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements.

More Info:

With almost two decades of experience as a CEO, Mr. Saini has certainly proven himself as a seasoned and trusted professional in his field. In 2010, he assumed ownership of Saini Express Inc. and simultaneously established Pooja Trucking Inc. He owns intermodal drayage companies that utilize the rail system for long-distance transportation, serving a 200-mile radius centered around Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. Mr. Saini collaborates with well-known retailers such as Amazon, Walmart, Sam's Club, and Home Depot. He offers efficient transportation and delivery services using a diverse fleet of trains and trucks. Prior to his current career, Mr. Saini consistently engaged in entrepreneurial pursuits. He has successfully established and managed businesses in various sectors, including operating a bar and restaurant for over ten years.



Before embarking on his career path, Anil completed coursework at the Fox School of Business. He earned a bachelor's degree from the University of Delhi and a Master of Business Administration from Temple University.



Throughout his illustrious career, Mr. Saini has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for his accomplishments. Last year he was awarded Top CEO of the Year by IAOTP. This year, he will be considered for a TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine feature. He will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the Gaylord Opryland Resort in Nashville this December for his selection as Top CEO of the Decade.

The Better Business Bureau has also recognized him for Best Intermodal Company Award 2021, 2022 and 2023. Additionally, he was named Nation's Top Professional from Marquis Who's Who and received Albert Nelson Marquis Lifetime Achievement Award in 2023.

Also Feathered in GQ Fed 2024 as top Business Owners.

In addition to his successful business, Mr. Saini is actively involved in his local community. He is affiliated with the Uniform Intermodal Interchange & Facilities Access Agreement. Additionally, he holds memberships in the Pennsylvania Motor Truck Association and the American Trucking Association.

The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: "Choosing Mr. Saini for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. He is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary. We cannot wait to see him and celebrate his accomplishments at this year's gala."



Looking back, Mr. Saini attributes his success to his integrity and passion for excellence through his leadership and services. When he is not working, he enjoys an active lifestyle, including swimming, Skiing, biking and golfing. For the future, he hopes to further expand his successful business.

Watch his video here:





For more information on Anil Saini, please visit :



About IAOTP

The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world's finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You must be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.



IAOTP's experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals worldwide the recognition and credibility they deserve and have helped build their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself on being a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that handpicks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.



For more information on IAOTP, please visit :



Media Contact

Company Name: IAOTP

Contact Person: Media Relations

Email: Send Email

Phone: (212) 634-4427

Country: United States

Website:

