Yidi Ding Perform “Voices Of Spring” On The CCTV Lunar New Year Gala

(MENAFN- GetNews) A 12-Year-Old boy, the Youngest Steinway Artist in the world, Yidi Ding was Invited to Participate in 2024 CCTV New York Spring Festival Gala.

On the evening of January 26, 2024, China Central Television (CCTV) held its first-ever Spring Festival Gala in New York. Consul General Ping Huang and his wife were invited to attend the "Spring Festival Overture" special event by China Central Radio and Television, where he delivered speech. CCTV Director

Haixiong Shen gave a video speech. Guests included China's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Ambassador Jun Zhang

and his wife, Xin Zhang (Head of CCTV North America), New York City Mayor Adams, National Committee on U.S.-China Relations President Orlins, Empire State Realty Trust Chairman and CEO Malkin, Chinese American Arts Council Honorary President Zhiming He, New York Fashion Week Founder Maris, and many other distinguished guests from various sectors. Representatives from the United Nations Civilization Alliance, including Moratinos, Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations Economic and Social Affairs Junhua Li, and Deputy Secretary-General and Deputy Administrator of the United Nations Development Programme Haoliang Xu, along with diplomats from various countries and high-ranking officials, totaling more than 200 people, attended the event. Consul General Jin Qian accompanied the delegation. Vice Minister of the Central Propaganda Department and CCTV Director Haixiong Shen, China's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Zhang

Jun, Consul General Pin Huang, and Mayor Adams of New York, among other leaders and guests, delivered speeches.

The 12-year-old young Steinway Artist, Yidi Ding, felt honored to be invited to participate in the CCTV New York Spring Festival Gala. Yidi Ding performed a piece, Strauss's "Voices of Spring Waltz," playing a symphony on the piano. The cheerful, lively rhythm and beautiful melody echoed in the hearts of the audience, immersing them in the vibrant beauty of spring. Through his music, Yidi Ding expressed deep love for his homeland and family, offering heartfelt wishes for the prosperity of the country and the good health and vitality of its people, akin to the energetic spirit of a dragon. Dreams come true, soaring high in the Year of the Dragon!

The event officially opened amid vibrant Chinese New Year-themed dynamic posters. The gala featured a fusion of Chinese and American cultural elements, showcasing a dazzling and refreshing cultural feast with artists from various countries and civilizations. The New York City Children's Choir performed classic Chinese and American songs, "Jasmine Flower" and "My Little Light," in both Mandarin and English. The Huangye Band's rendition of "Love Song of Kangding" highlighted the integration of traditional and modern ethnic elements. The Honey Taps presented a lively dance, "Golden Joyful Dance," enchanting the audience with magical steps. American singer Divaa N'Kenge

performed "All of Me" and "Dat's Love." Young people from different countries offered New Year blessings in English, Spanish, Russian, and other languages. A traditional Chinese fashion show the spotlight, reaching its climax during the powerful children's choir performance of "The Descendants of the Dragon." The entire event concluded on a high note.

