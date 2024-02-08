Cosmetic Laser Dermatology Launches New Inner Circle Referral Program

(MENAFN- GetNews)

The board-certified dermatologists at Cosmetic Laser Dermatology are pleased to announce the launch of their new Inner Circle referral program. Designed to reward existing patients who refer others to the practice, the program offers $100 worth of Botox® or Dysport® treatment for participants and the new patients they refer.

Participating in the Inner Circle referral program is straightforward. When scheduling an appointment , new patients simply mention the name of the person who referred them to Cosmetic Laser Dermatology. The new patient and the referrer will each receive a $100 credit for Botox® Cosmetic or Dysport treatment.

“This exciting new program is all about celebrating and giving back to our valued patients for their continued trust, loyalty, and support. Our team always looks forward to providing the very best in cosmetic dermatology, and the Inner Circle is another step in that direction. We're happy to now be able to welcome patients, their friends, and their loved ones to this exclusive program,” said Mitchel Goldman, MD , Founder and Medical Director of Cosmetic Laser Dermatology.

The program allows patients to receive discounted treatment from some of the top injectors in the nation, as Cosmetic Laser Dermatology has conducted and continues to conduct a variety of clinical trials involving Botox and other injectables. The practice was also involved in the original FDA approval research programs for Botox Cosmetic over 20 years ago and became one of the first practices in the country to use the injectable treatment.

Disclaimer: The Inner Circle promotion is only available for new patients referred by existing patients. The promotion must be used within one calendar year on a purchase of $500 or more and cannot be combined with other internal discounts offered by Cosmetic Laser Dermatology.

Cosmetic Laser Dermatology is proud to be San Diego's #1 destination for beautiful skin for over 35 years. With 80+ treatment options, 60+ laser and light devices, and 5+ proprietary procedures, our board-certified dermatologists can provide natural-looking results for every skin type and concern using treatments backed by science.

