Miami-Based Okeydokey Announces Exciting Updates Including A New Italian Eatery, Coworking Space Deals, And A New Bar Menu

Okeydokey continues to expand its Brickell coworking and food hall space with inviting new offerings

Okeydokey

is pleased to announce exciting new updates to its offerings, including a new vendor, coworking space offerings, and a new bar menu.

Nestled in Miami's Brickell business district, Okeydokey offers a modern hangout with three levels of“eats, beats, and treats.” The facility conveys a food court, hidden outdoor patio, coworking space, and an entertainment and nightlife space. Metronome, on the third floor.“Whether you're seeking delicious eats, a gathering space, or a night of entertainment, Okeydokey has something for everyone,” said a spokesperson for the lifestyle hub.

Okeydokey has just welcomed a new vendor to its food hall. In Crust We Trust

is an authentic Italian kitchen managed by Angelo and Gianluca. Menu options boast authentic Italian flavors and fresh-made items including pizzas, pastas, and desserts. In Crust We Trust's stall within Okeydokey offers a friendly, warm atmosphere that welcomes anyone seeking a homemade-style meal made with love and skill.

The team at Okeydokey is also thrilled to rollout exclusive offers for its coworking space. Right now, coworking space at Okeydokey is available with a $100 membership fee that includes a $120 F&B credit. There are no contracts or commitments, and members can discontinue at any time. The second-floor coworking space at Okeydokey features free wi-fi, access to Okeydokey's six vendors for three meals per day, and the bar. When members show their membership card to an Okeydokey staff member, they can receive a free cup of coffee. Coworking and coffee is available daily from 8am-5pm.

In addition, Okeydokey has updated its bar menu

to include new cocktails, spritz cocktails, and alcohol-free options. Guests can stop by for a hand shaken Garden Daquiri with rum, Singani 63, cucumber, and celery; a Ricky Rose-ay Spritz with Ramazzoti Rosato, strawberry, sparkling wine, and sparkling soda; mimosas; and many other carefully crafted beverages. Non-ABV offerings include the Cool as a Cucumber with cucumber, tarragon, lime, and tonic and the Strawberry Fields Forever with strawberry, lemon, and ginger beer.

The recently opened outdoor patio space at Okeydokey has so far thrilled guests with a 3,000 square foot terrace space framed by lush greenery and ample seating. The patio features a projector for movie screenings, game day watch parties, and more upon request. The terrace live music schedule and weekly activity schedule can be found via the Okeydokey website

and social media pages.

Okeydokey is proud to be Brickell's most vibrant social hotspot and continues to rollout new features and amenities for its valued guests. Learn more and stay up to date by visiting .

ABOUT OKEYDOKEY

Okeydokey is a social living space where people gather for food, coworking, and events in Brickell. Follow Okeydokey on social media:



Facebook: @okeydokeymiami

Instagram: @okeydokeymiami

