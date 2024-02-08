Pharmaresearch Participated In ‘IMCAS PARIS 2024’ With Rejuran®… Stepping Into The European Market In Earnest

(MENAFN- GetNews) Introducing Rejuran® Treatment Protocols... Emphasizing Product Safety

PharmaResearch (CEO Kim Thinkyou, Kang Ki-seok) announced its participation in the 'IMCAS World Congress 2024,' held in Paris from the 1st to the 3rd.

IMCAS (International Master Course on Aging Science) is the world's largest global society in dermatology, plastic surgery and aging science, with over 15,000 aesthetic and plastic surgery industry professionals worldwide gathering this year to share the latest medical technologies and insights.

At this conference, PharmaResearch showcased its aesthetic portfolio, including the original DOT® PN product, 'Rejuran®', along with 'Cleviel', 'Re N Tox', and 'Rejuran Cosmetics'. Particularly, 'Rejuran®' highlighted its product superiority by introducing various treatment protocols.

Rejuran® is a medical device manufactured with polynucleotide (PN), a salmon-derived regenerative substance, that applies PharmaResearch's patented DNA Optimizing Technology (DOT) for the purpose of temporary improvements in facial wrinkles.

A PharmaResearch spokesperson stated, "Through this conference, we felt the high interest from the global medical community in Rejuran, laying the groundwork for our entry into the European market," adding, "Based on PharmaResearch's differentiated technological capabilities, we will strengthen our pipeline within the European aesthetic market and expand our product line to establish ourselves as a global aesthetic leading company."

PharmaResearch is a pharmaceutical and biotechnology company based on regenerative medicine that manufactures and distributes pharmaceutical products, medical device, cosmetic products, and health functional foods, primarily DOT PDRN and DOT PN, which are materials for tissue regeneration. The flagship product, 'REJURAN®', representative skin booster in South Korea, is registered and sold in over 30 countries worldwide, including the United States, China, and Japan.

