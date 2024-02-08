Junk Removal Company Serves Commercial And Residential Clients In London And Its Surrounds

(MENAFN- GetNews) James Property Solutions responds to customers' cleaning requirements with cleaning or junk hauling services. Sarnia-Lambton area commercial and residential customers who need to remove unwanted items can provide hauling and cleaning services.

James Property Solutions and Jamie Letourneau are pleased to announce that the junk removal

firm can clear out unwanted items and provide cleaning services. Many customers do not have a trailer or truck to haul large or unwieldy items to the landfill. James Property Solutions will remove junk for landlords, business owners, realtors, home builders, and the general public. The company is on the cutting edge of new ways to help people who need services. JPS has many years of experience in junk collection and cleaning. The professional crew offers professional workmanship at fair prices.

James Property Solutions wants to do such an exceptional job of cleaning businesses or homes that customers will refer the team to friends and colleagues. The company is insured for the protection of employees and customers as well. James Property Solutions now serves London and the surrounding area as part of their services. The company offers affordable lawn care. Whether a customer needs a one-time grass-cutting or requires ongoing lawn maintenance, the professional crew can help. The team is available for both commercial and residential lawn care and is flexible with work hours to make it easy to provide customer solutions.

Additional details are available at

James Property Solutions can take junk to the dump with short notice. The team can quickly remove flood-damaged items from a home or business. There are often inquiries about garbage bin rentals, and the company also rents out trailers. Scrap removal bags can be dropped off on-site and picked up when loaded. Bagster bags are used with a lower cost to pick them. Customers can skip purchasing the trash bags and waiting for waste management to collect them. The services are fast and efficient. Junk bags are sometimes the most convenient option.

Nearly eight years ago, Jamie Letourneau launched James Property Solutions. He had many years of janitorial office cleaning experience. Jamie was confident that he could offer excellent cleaning services to property owners. At the time, he drove a truck with a customer base that depended on his experience and equipment for junk removal. It was a logical fit to add cleaning and janitorial services to the junk removal services component of his portfolio.

For clients in the Sarnia-Lambton area, the firm does junk removal. It works with landlords, realtors, and banks to help them eliminate junk left behind by tenants. These same clients are helped to clean up properties in preparation for new tenants. The right equipment coupled with years of experience enables the cleaning team to make short work of projects of all types.

The team has years of experience in cleaning and janitorial services, accomplishing exceptional work in a timely fashion. Customers are offered a professional appearance, exceptional service and easy payment options. The firm is covered under WSIB and two million dollars of liability home insurance.

Although cleaning is imperative to avoid breeding harmful bacteria and allergens, it is not easy. Once the cleaning process has begun, most home and business owners find it time-consuming. Furthermore, getting the cleaning perfection desired without the type of expertise and required tools that James Property Solutions provides is nearly impossible. The professional cleaning services are affordable and fit into the budget. The cleaning team at JPS can handle homes, offices, and other places that need professional cleaning.

About the Company:

James Property Solutions was launched in 2016 and has worked hard to build a growing and satisfied clientele in the Sarnia-Lambton region. The expanding list of services includes cleaning, lawn care, and junk removal. The company brings expertise, quality products, and budget-friendly services to customers.



Media Contact

Company Name: James Property Solutions

Contact Person: Jamie Letourneau

Email: Send Email

Phone: (519) 328-3207

Address: 745 Hall St

City: Sarnia

State: ON N7V 2C5

Country: Canada

Website:

