Dimensional Design Unveils Exquisite Renovation Of Mitsubishi Electric’S Suwanee Headquarters Lobby

(MENAFN- GetNews) Dimensional Design, a leading design and fabrication company in Duluth, GA, is proud to reveal its collaboration with Mitsubishi Electric Trane HVAC to design, fabricate, and renovate the company's headquarters lobby in Suwanee, GA. Dimensional Design and METUS have cultivated a longstanding relationship over the years. As a trusted partner, Dimensional Design has been instrumental in managing METUS's largest revenue-generating display for trade shows , providing innovative and visually captivating exhibits that effectively showcase the company's cutting-edge products. With an acute understanding of Mitsubishi Electric's brand identity and products, it is no surprise when it came to upgrading their corporate space, Dimensional Design would deliver exceptional results.







The reimagined Mitsubishi Electric Headquarters Lobby represents a true testament to the power of design to elevate brand identity and inspire those who step foot inside. The once dark and worn atmosphere have been revitalized into a bright and modern space that reflects the company's commitment to innovation and excellence. Each component of the renovated lobby creates a welcoming and inspiring ambiance for employees, clients, and visitors – especially the custom METUS Logo light fixture over the reception desk, the unique curved seating, and accent lighting.

One of the standout features of the renovated lobby is the custom reception desk, crafted with high-quality materials to exude professionalism and create a lasting impression. The reception desk serves as the focal point of the space, combining functionality with aesthetic appeal. The dynamic angular silhouette with complementary lighting infuses movement and perfectly reflects the overall theme.



















Dimensional Design's comprehensive services encompass every aspect of the project, from conceptualization to installation. Their multidisciplinary team of designers and craftsmen developed a cohesive and engaging design that aligns with the company's values and brand identity. Dimensional Design firm's transformative efforts have revitalized the lobby space, seamlessly blending functionality with elegance, and delivering an immersive experience for visitors and employees alike.



About Dimensional Design:

Dimensional Design is a design firm that elevates traditional marketing approaches by integrating designers and craftsmen together to deliver remarkable solutions. With 35 years of experience and a diverse portfolio spanning corporate interiors, trade show exhibits, displays, and signage, Dimensional Design continuously pushes the boundaries of design and technology. By seamlessly blending art and functionality, the company creates experiences that captivate audiences and elevate brand identities. To learn more, visit dimensionaldesign

Media Contact

Company Name: Dimensional Design

Contact Person: Dean Stein

Email: Send Email

Phone: 678-376-1550

Address: 2150 Boggs Rd STE 680

City: Duluth

State: Georgia

Country: United States

Website:

