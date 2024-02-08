UFSC Celebrates 50Th Anniversary April 11-12 In Kansas City With Keynote Speaker Dr. Raphael W. Bostic

(MENAFN- GetNews) Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta president, the first Black economist to lead one of the 12 Reserve Banks, Raphael W. Bostic to address milestone event.

The Urban Financial Services Coalition (UFSC) is excited to announce the participation of Dr. Raphael W. Bostic, president and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, at its 50th Anniversary Celebration Event. The two-day celebration will take place at the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City, located at 1 Memorial Drive, Kansas City, MO 64198 on April 11-12, 2024.

UFSC's 50th Anniversary Celebration is open to current and former members, prospective members, and anyone interested in supporting the organization's mission to advance the interests of minorities in the financial services industry. The impressive lineup of speakers will focus on mentorship, professional development, and corporate sponsorship.

The Urban Financial Services Coalition, formerly known as 'The National Association of Urban Bankers,' was chartered in 1974. In 2000, the organization rebranded to expand its reach beyond the banking sector, encompassing the entire financial services industry. UFSC strives to foster its members' personal and professional growth, advocate for their concerns, and mobilize resources to enhance economic development in underserved communities.

Dr. Raphael W. Bostic, serves as the president and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta. He actively participates in the Federal Open Market Committee, the monetary policymaking body of the Federal Reserve System. Dr. Bostic is a member of various boards and advisory committees, including Georgia's Partnership for Inclusive Innovation, and until recently the Advisory Committee on Economic Inclusion at the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. Additionally, he serves on Harvard University's Board of Overseers, reflecting his commitment to community engagement and leadership.

The UFSC 50th Anniversary Celebration is sure to be one of the highlights of the year in the financial world and among those interested in urban development. It will bring together industry professionals, community leaders, and advocates for a brighter future in financial services. For more information or to attend the event, please visit UFSC's official website at .

