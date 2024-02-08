Ashwini Koteshwara Launches Kickstarter Campaign For An Inspiring Story

(MENAFN- GetNews) Now Seeking Community Support via Kickstarter, Indomitable is an Inspiring Story of Willpower & Resilience!

Ashwini Koteshwara is an Indian born professional engineer and an emerging author, who has penned down an inspiring life story of willpower that has the potential to inspire men and women from around the world. She has now decided to document this inspiring life story in form of a book titled Indomitable. This

book is a paraplegic's 18-year legal battle after a medical accident and to publish this book worldwide, the author, who is also the narrator of this story, has recently launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter, where she is welcoming generous community support and backing.

“This book is a compelling and inspirational true story that chronicles the remarkable journey of a paraplegic individual who, due to a tragic medical accident , finds himself facing unimaginable challenges.” Said Ashwini Koteshwara, while introducing this project to the Kickstarter community.“This gripping narrative takes readers on an emotional rollercoaster, showcasing the protagonist's unwavering determination and resilience in the face of adversity.” She added. According to the author, this story is a testament to the human spirit's ability to rise above any challenge.



and backers from around the world can become a part of this project by making generous pledges and donations. Moreover, the goal of this Kickstarter campaign is to raise a sum of EUR 8,750 and the author is offering digital, physical, and signed copies of this book as a reward for the backers with worldwide shipping. Furthermore, more details are available on the Kickstarter campaign page of the project.

About This Project

Indomitable is an inspiring life story of the father of Ashwini Koteshwara. She is an engineer by profession with a wide range of hobbies and experiences. Born in India, she has travelled across the world and this one of a kind documented story is a testament to the transformative power of curiosity and the unending quest for knowledge.





