COP 28: A Tabletop Game On Climate Change Launches Kickstarter Campaign

COP 28 - Global Climate Escalation is an exciting new strategy tabletop game developed by a Sydney based first time emerging board game developer and writer, Khalid. Global Warming and Climate Change are two of the most serious contemporary global issues of the twenty first century, and this upcoming tabletop game is designed to raise awareness regarding the importance of these issues. To publish this board game worldwide, the game developer has recently launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter, and he is welcoming generous community support and backing.

“COP 28 is a game of strategy and luck, featuring a heated race in the build of a geo-located, environmentally sustainable pyramid, to the peak, before other opponents, to achieve victory in climate stabilization.” Said Khalid, the creator of this game, while introducing this project to the Kickstarter community.“Players can win by either being the first to reach the peak of their pyramid structure or by winning all 12 climate conservation cards.” He added. These two exciting ways of winning make this game even more interesting and fun to play for the players of all age groups.

and backers from around the world can become a part of this project by making generous pledges and donations. Moreover, the goal of this Kickstarter campaign is to raise a sum of AU$ 4,500 and the game creator is offering the first printed copies of the game as a reward for the backers supporting this crowdfunding campaign with worldwide shipping. Furthermore, more details are available on the Kickstarter campaign page of the project.

COP 28 - Global Climate Escalation is an up and coming tabletop game that combines strategy with environmentalism in a unique way. The game is a debut project of its creator, a 35 year old Khalid from Sydney Australia, aiming to continue creating simple board games, poems, and short stories to relive old times.

