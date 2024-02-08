(MENAFN- GetNews)





"Jane Kim Yu Releases New Book - Journey of Awakening and Higher Consciousness"Unleash the power of love and live the life of your dreams on your own terms. Let Jane's Journey of Awakening and Higher Consciousness guide you to rediscover your passion and purpose.

Jane Kim Yu is pleased to announce the release of her new book Journey of Awakening and Higher Consciousness. Published by Absolute Author Publishing House, this book is already receiving rave reviews from readers and reviewers.

Through a profoundly rare experience that left the author's mind silent for nearly half a year, it awakened her own desire to find her fire. The very fire that lit the night sky. The very fire that lives in all our hearts nigh. The very fire, to come alive.

Journey of Awakening and Higher Consciousness is an offering of love that crystalizes the author's three passions: eloquent writing, creative expression, and the exploration of our divine humanity. These combine into an unforgettable experience that will awaken your inner fire and bring passion and purpose back into your life.

In this book, readers will discover the journey of awakening in a new light never seen before. They will read about our universal journey of discovery, of awakening to the greatest truth of the land, the truth that reverberates in our very hands, the hands of heart, the very heart of our being, that - you are love.

Discover the true essence of spirituality - it's not just what you do, it's who you are.

About the Author:

Dr. Jane Kim Yu holds a Doctorate in Pharmacy from the renowned St. John's University. From a young age, she harbored a profound aspiration to become an author and share her vision through artistic creation. This dream crystallized with the publication of her debut book, Journey of Awakening and Higher Consciousness.

Journey of Awakening and Higher Consciousness is available for purchase on Amazon in print and ebook formats.

ISBN: 978-1649539113

Genre: Spirituality, Philosophy, Poetry

