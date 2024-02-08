Ordigo Launches Revolutionary Tool To Effortlessly Download Amazon Order History

(MENAFN- GetNews) Amazon users now have an easy-to-use resource to export Amazon order history for accurate financial tracking and more.

February 8, 2024 - In a significant announcement, Ordigo recently introduced an innovative solution to simplify tax reporting and expense tracking for Amazon users. This groundbreaking tool makes it easy to download Amazon order history, filling a real need for both businesses and normal Amazon users.

"Amazon can become a real concern come tax time for many people," commented a spokesperson from Ordigo. "Our tool is here to help everyone who wants to be able to export Amazon history without devoting a ton of time and frustration to the process."

Designed with tax-focused solutions in mind, Ordigo offers an array of valuable features:

- Unlimited Orders: Seamlessly sync an unlimited number of orders from each account at no additional cost.

- Complete Order History: Gain access to comprehensive order details from the very first purchase, providing a thorough transaction history.

- Shipment Tracking Number: Real-time tracking with immediate access to shipment tracking numbers ensures users are always in the know.

- Export to Spreadsheet: Effortlessly transfer order details into Excel or CSV format, ensuring seamless integration with accounting software.

- Detailed Order Information: Receive comprehensive details, including item name, SKU, price, and quantity.

- Multiple Account Integration: Quickly and easily synchronize multiple accounts, streamlining the data management process.

Until March 2023, for a user to download Amazon order history was a straightforward process. Unexplainably, this option on Amazon was removed. Ordigo steps in to fill this void, providing users with a user-friendly and efficient way to access and export

Amazon order history. And users of the new tool are undoubtedly grateful.

Jacky, an accountant, emphasizes the positive impact of Ordigo on her workflow, remarking in a recent five-star review, "As an accountant, sifting through Amazon invoices was always time-consuming. Ordigo has eliminated that hassle.

Ordigo not only reinstates the ease of downloading Amazon order history but also enhances the overall Amazon user experience. Maximize tax deductions, streamline expense organization, and bid farewell to manual data entry with Ordigo's intuitive features.

Users are encouraged to experience the convenience of Ordigo, revolutionizing the tax preparation process. Download Amazon order history effortlessly, elevate your financial management, and embrace a more efficient way of tracking and organizing online purchases.

For more information and to sign up for Ordigo, visit

