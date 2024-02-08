Fortune Institute Of International Business And Commontime Unite To Launch Â€Œthe Art Of Arts Entrepreneurshipâ€ Seminar

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 8th Feb 2024: In a pioneering collaboration, CommonTime, a distinguished international arts education platform, has joined forces with FIIB (Fortune Institute of International Business), New Delhi, to present a transformative 10-week online seminar - "The Art of Arts Entrepreneurship," scheduled to commence on 15th February. The creative economy, valued at a staggering two trillion dollars, forms the backdrop for this initiative to empower artists worldwide with essential entrepreneurial skills, business acumen, and global marketing strategies. The first of its kind, the seminar is crafted to address the pressing needs of artists in today's market, helping them explore opportunities and connect with global industry experts for a rewarding entrepreneurship journey in the artistic economy.



Professor Radhika Shrivastava, Executive Director at FIIB, emphasizes the importance of financial literacy and business acumen within the artistic industry, asserting, "Artists deserve their fair share in the two-trillion-dollar creative economy, and for that, they must learn to adapt and seize new opportunities in today's ever-changing world." She further highlights, "FIIB-CT collectively believe in the power of art to shape the world. Our collaboration with CommonTime is built on trust, respect, and a mutual appreciation of art and business. We hope every artist will complete this seminar with new business skills, a supportive network, and the confidence to build their art business to sustainable success."



Christine Matovich, Founder of CommonTime, emphasizes this collaboration's global significance: "At CommonTime, our teaching artists come from across the world, art mediums, languages and cultures. Crossing our digital borders, this collaboration represents a cultural connection between New Delhi, India, where FIIB is based, and CommonTime LLC, which is based in the US and Germany. Together, we are addressing an ongoing need for one of society's greatest contributors â€“ the artist. Artists with business acumen can claim their fair share of the creative economy and be recognized as valued entrepreneurs and economic contributors."



Jeff Levenberg, Director of Course Design at CommonTime and a PhD, MBA, expresses his enthusiasm for the initiative, "Artists crossing borders and growing the global economy through their business acumen - once I heard Christine and Radhika's master plan, I was all in on FIIB+CT, eager to solve the most pressing economic cases challenging artists today."



Everything You Need To Know About "The Art of Arts Entrepreneurship"



Professional and emerging artists of all backgrounds, ages, and interests are cordially invited to attend this transformative seminar. The seminar is designed to give artists a template to apply the skills they need for their business â€“ whether in the visual, musical, or performing arts. It is specifically tailored for individuals seeking to enhance their financial standing through their craft, those currently immersed in full or part-time artistic pursuits, or those intrigued by the prospect of applying their skills to other industries.



Participants will learn the nuanced art of distinguishing themselves and effectively communicating their unique artistic voices. Furthermore, the seminar will guide them in mastering the strategic identification of ideal target audiences, navigating the global economy, and understanding how to price their work and explore new markets. Attendees will glean practical insights from successful arts entrepreneurs through engaging case studies, offering real-world perspectives to enrich their artistic ventures.





About FIIB and CommonTime



An AICTE-approved and NBA-accredited B-school in New Delhi, India, FIIB holds a 30-year legacy of nurturing future-ready professionals with the philosophy of "Enter to Learn, Leave to succeed."



CommonTime, an arts education platform registered in the US, Germany, and India, connects teaching artists to learners in 130 countries.

