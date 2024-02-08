Kuwait Acting Interior Min. Pledges Topnotch Service For Airport Travelers

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 8 (KUNA) -- The Ministry of Interior will facilitate procedures at Kuwait International Airport, providing topnotch services possible for all travelers, said a senior government official on Thursday.

Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense, and Acting Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahad Saud Youssef Al-Sabah affirmed that all of the ministry's capabilities and services would be dedicated to facilitate travel procedures.

Security and safety of travelers would be of highest priority, added the minister after an inspection tour terminals (T1), (T4), and (T5) as well as other facilities. (end)

