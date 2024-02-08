Kuwait Features Largest Transparent Screen For Nat'l Celebrations

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Photo feature by Talal Al-Senafi

KUWAIT, Feb 8 (KUNA) -- A highlight of the country's national celebrations is the installment of the largest display screen on Kuwait Municipal Council building.

The 1,200-square meter screen is located at the intersection of Nayef Palace (Al-Assimah Governorate Building).

Kuwait Municipality said the display is operated by the (screen net) system, which enables content from phones, TVs, or satellite channels.

The screen was designed to be transparent, ensuring it does not affect the exterior appearance of the building. (end) tm