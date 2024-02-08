India: Free Movement Regime With Myanmar Scrapped Due To Security Concerns

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, Feb 8 (KUNA) -- The Indian government on Thursday announced its decision to scrap Free Movement Regime (FMR) between India and Myanmar amid internal clashes in Myanmar.

The Indian Ministry of Home Affairs said in a statement that Union Home Minister Amit Shah said his ministry "has decided that the Free Movement Regime between India and Myanmar be scrapped to ensure the internal security of the country and to maintain the demographic structure of India's north eastern states bordering Myanmar."

He added that it comes in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's resolve to secure Indian borders.

The Ministry of Home Affairs recommended the immediate suspension of FMR, saying the Ministry of External Affairs is currently in the process of scrapping it.

Following Amit Shah's recent announcement, the statement comes in the wake of plans to construct border fencing spanning the 1643-kilometer India-Myanmar border, which traverses the Indian states of Mizoram, Manipur, Nagaland, and Arunachal Pradesh.

India has often expressed concern over internal security and demographic changes due to the influx of refugees from Myanmar, which is still witnessing clashes between ethnic militant groups and the ruling military juntas. (end)









