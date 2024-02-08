Saudi, French Fms Discuss Developments In Gaza

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Feb 8 (KUNA) -- Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and his French counterpart Stephane Sejourne discussed, over the telephone, Thursday developments in the besieged Gaza Strip. The two ministers also covered latest happenings on regional and international arenas, Saudi Foreign Ministry said in a statement. (end) as

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.