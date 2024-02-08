Palestinian Detainee Dies In Israeli Custody Due To Medical Negligence

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Feb 8 (KUNA) -- Mohammed Ahmad Al-Sabar, a 21-year-old Palestinian detainee in the Israeli Ofer prison, was pronounced dead Thursday as a result of medical negligence.

The Prisoners and Ex-Prisoners Affairs Authority and the Palestinian Prisoner's Society confirmed the news of Al-Sabar's death. He had been in detention without charges or trial since May 2022, with the latest administrative order issued against him last November for a four-month period.

Al-Sabar, who hails from the town of ad-Dhahiriya, south of Hebron, is the eighth Palestinian to die in Israeli occupation prisons since the onset of the Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people on October 7th.

He suffered from complications related to a congenital intestinal condition, requiring specific medication that Israeli authorities denied him access to. (end)

