Expo Doha Marks Arab League Honor Day

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) #Expo 2023 Doha QNA

Doha, Qatar: Expo 2023 Doha celebrated the Arab League Honor Day to mark the Arab League's 79th anniversary, in the presence of the Minister of Municipality HE Abdullah bin Hamad bin Abdullah Al Attiyah, who chairs the national committee for hosting the Expo; Arab League Secretary-General HE Ahmed Aboul Gheit; and a line-up of officials and diplomats.

HE Aboul Gheit extended congratulations to the State of Qatar on organizing an exceptional Expo edition, which is being held for the first time in the region, after an impressive FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

His Excellency also thanked Qatar for establishing an Arab League pavilion in the Expo's international zone. Designed under the slogan 'Lets work together for a green Arab world,' the Arab League booth presents the Arab efforts in modern agriculture, environmental awareness, sustainability, economic integration, food and water security and technology and innovation.

The Arab League's participation in the Expo also includes a wide range of events and activities on food and water security, environment, climate, water, smart agriculture, renewable and clean energy and sustainable development, all of whom in line with the Expo's main themes.

HE Ahmed Aboul Gheit added that Qatar's hosting of the Expo backs global efforts for sustainable development goals, increases global awareness of environmental and sustainability issues, and also strengthens Arab action to confront the climate change effects.

Recalling the history of Arabs in land reclamation and preserving water resources, His Excellency highlighted the Arab League's efforts in combating desertification and protecting water security through the establishment of specialized agricultural and environmental think tanks and specialized Arab ministerial councils.

During a visit to the Qatari pavilion, HE Aboul Gheit expressed his admiration for Qatar's modern agriculture and the environment innovations which contribute to enhancing sustainability.