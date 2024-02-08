The IV Catheters Market To Reach $6.6 Billion By 2029 - Exclusive Focus Insight Report By Arizton

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CHICAGO, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to
Arizton's latest focus insight report, the IV catheters market is growing at a CAGR of 5.04% during 2023-2029.
Continue Reading
Global IV Catheters Market Focus Insight Report by Arizton
IV Catheters Market Report Scope
|
Report Attributes
|
Details
|
Market Size (2029)
|
$6.6 Billion
|
Market Size (2023)
|
$4.9 Billion
|
CAGR (2023-2029)
|
5.04
%
|
Historic Year
|
2020-2021
|
Base Year
|
2022
|
Forecast Year
|
2023-2029
In 2023, the global intravenous catheters market was dominated by North America, with a share of 33.45%. This region has a large presence of major vendors offering various IVCs to patients of various age groups. Further, this growing usage of IVCs in the region is being contributed by advanced healthcare infrastructure and growing awareness regarding the safety of IVCs. Europe is expected to witness the highest incremental growth of $513.50 million, and APAC is expected to record the highest absolute growth of 41.05% during the forecast period.
With growing advancements and the need to reduce needlestick injuries, vendors are offering safety PIVCs and conventional PIVCs, competing based on cost, safety features, convenient use, marketing strategies, and distribution channels. The key vendors in the market include BD, Smith Medical, Vygon, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Teleflex, Terumo, and Shanghai Puyi Medical Instruments. Though major players dominate the market, others also focus on continuously developing low-cost and conventional PIVCs. In addition, a few regional companies are also coming into existence with innovative products and technologies. For instance, retrieving needles automatically after usage by retractable technologies is gaining traction among end-users.
Moreover, vendors, especially global players, are increasingly pursuing inorganic growth strategies such as acquisitions and strategic partnerships to expand their presence, enhance product portfolio, and improve expertise in the market. For instance, Smith's Medical acquired Access Scientific, a broad-spectrum vascular access and infection prevention company that manufactures POWERWAND midline and extended dwell catheters. BD acquired Velano Vascular, whose needle-free technology enables high-quality blood draws from existing PIVC lines.
SEGMENTATION & FORECAST
Product Peripheral IV Catheters Central IV Catheters Product- PIVCs Short PIVCs Midline PIVCs Technology - PIVCs Conventional PIVCs Safety PIVCs Product – CIVCs Peripherally Inserted Central Catheter (PICC) Central Venous Catheters (CVCs) Implantable Ports Design – CIVCs Single Lumen Double Lumen Multi Lumen Usage – CIVCs Acute Use Intermediate & Long Use End-user Hospitals Ambulatory Surgical Settings Homecare Settings Others
VENDORS LIST
Key Vendors B.D. B Braun Teleflex Nipro Medical Terumo ICU Medical Other Prominent Vendors Vygon Shanghai Puyi Medical Instruments AngioDynamics Argon Medical Devices Deltamed Dukwoo Medical EXELINT International Greiner Bio-One International GmbH Healthline Medical Products Medical Components Medline Industries Medsource Labs Merit Medical Systems Qingdao Sinoland International Trade Co. Retractable Technologies SILMAG Lepu Medical Kimal Amecath Medical Technologies Bactiguard Vogt Medical Cook Medical Henan Tuoren Medical Troge Medical Guangdong Baihe Medical Technology Intra Special Catheters Biosensors
Key Questions Answered in the Report:
How big is the global IV catheters market?
What is the projected growth rate of the global IV catheters market?
Which region holds the most significant global IV catheter market share?
What are the drivers in the global IV catheters market?
Who are the key players in the global IV catheters market?
Table of Contents
CHAPTER – 1: IV Catheters Market Overview
Executive Summary Key Findings
CHAPTER – 2: IV Catheters Market
GLOBAL: Projected Revenue of IV Catheters Market (2020-2029; $Millions)
CHAPTER – 3: IV Catheters Market Segmentation Data
GLOBAL: Projected Revenue by Product type (2020-2029; $Millions) Peripheral IV Catheters Product Type Short PIVCs Midline PIVCs Technology Conventional PIVCs Safety PIVCs Central IV Catheters Product Type Peripheral inserted central catheter (PICCs) Central venous catheters (CVCs) Implantable Ports Design Single Lumen Double Lumen Multi Lumen Usage Acute Use Intermediate & Long Use GLOBAL: Projected Revenue by End-users (2023-2029; $Millions) Hospitals Ambulatory Surgical Centers Home Healthcare Settings Others
CHAPTER – 4: Key Regions Overview
North America:
Projected Revenue of IV Catheters Market (2020-2029; $Millions) Projected Revenue of IV Catheters Market in US Projected Revenue of IV Catheters Market in Canada Europe:
Projected Revenue of IV Catheters Market (2020-2029; $Millions) Projected Revenue of IV Catheters Market in Germany Projected Revenue of IV Catheters Market in UK Projected Revenue of IV Catheters Market in France Projected Revenue of IV Catheters Market in Italy Projected Revenue of IV Catheters Market in Spain APAC:
Projected Revenue of IV Catheters Market (2020-2029; $Millions) Projected Revenue of IV Catheters Market in China Projected Revenue of IV Catheters Market in Japan Projected Revenue of IV Catheters Market in India Latin America:
Projected Revenue of IV Catheters Market (2020-2029; $Millions) Projected Revenue of IV Catheters Market in Brazil Projected Revenue of IV Catheters Market in Mexico Projected Revenue of IV Catheters Market in Argentina Middle East & Africa:
Projected Revenue of IV Catheters Market (2020-2029; $Millions) Projected Revenue of IV Catheters Market in Turkey Projected Revenue of IV Catheters Market in South Africa Projected Revenue of IV Catheters Market in Saudi Arabia
CHAPTER – 5: IV Catheters Market Prospects & Opportunities
IV Catheters Market Opportunities & Trends IV Catheters Market Drivers IV Catheters Market Constraints
CHAPTER – 6: IV Catheters Industry Overview
IV Catheters Market - Competitive Landscape IV Catheters Market – Key Vendor Profiles IV Catheters Market – Other Prominent Vendors IV Catheters Market - Key Strategic Recommendations
CHAPTER – 7: Appendix
Research Methodology Abbreviations About Arizton
