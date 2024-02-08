The Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association Announces A Strategic Partnership With Brahman Developments.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association is thrilled to announce an exclusive collaboration partnership with Brahman Developments and its principal, and long time PBHFA member, Miguel Serrano.

Palm Beach, FL, Feb. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association is thrilled to announce an exclusive collaboration partnership with Brahman Developments and its principal, and long time PBHFA member, Miguel Serrano. With more than 25 years of experience in real estate development management, owner/investor representation and general contracting, Miguel is a proven and invaluable resource to his high-net worth clientele, on spec luxury estate projects, multifamily, commercial properties, and workouts, among other.



PBHFA Founder, David S. Goodboy remarked,“We are pleased to partner with Brahman, as Miguel is one of the original PBHFA members. His deep knowledge and talent in the real estate space has guided our members on substantial real estate transactions over the years. I am excited about sharing his skillset with our members on an official basis!

Brahman's focus is to represent the Owner's interests throughout all project phases of a project, serving as their agent and key advocate from inception to closeout. As an experienced and licensed construction professional, Brahman will proactively monitor projects to manage and minimize risks, maintain clear communications, and avoid surprises, keeping the project team and stakeholders focused, and clients well represented and in complete control throughout the process. As an added value to clients Miguel's vertically integrated capabilities extend all the way to project sales, the ultimate goal of most development and construction projects. He holds a real estate license with Douglas Elliman Florida, ranking and recognized among the company's top 8% agents nationwide. He serves developers and investors in Miami, Fort Lauderdale and Palm Beach markets.

Members who would like to get in touch with Brahman can directly contact its principal Miguel Serrano at the contacts below. He is always readily available, and glad to assist fellow PBHFA members.

“... proved to be an indispensable resource, bringing great value to us both operationally and financially. His involvement in the projects brings us great peace of mind, as he has the experience, and keen problem solving skills, necessary to identify and tackle situations as they arise.” ~O. Macedo, Condo and Multifamily, Tross International

“I confidently recommend Brahman Developments, LLC I Miguel Serrano to anyone looking for a top notch resource in development and construction management. As a dedicated and knowledgeable consultant, and an all-around great person, I know that he will get the mission accomplished.” ~G. Markovich, Multifamily, Vida Development Group “... provided continuous value through a proactive quality and cost management approach, often identifying construction and permitting hurdles and troubleshooting them before they had the opportunity to escalate. Having Miguel review on‐site construction activities provided benefit to not only us as owner but also to the general contractor, who share our opinion on the value of his involvement in the project. ~G. Legaspi, Restaurant, Michael Mina Group

Miguel A. Serrano

Brahman Developments, LLC

401 S County Rd. #2968

Palm Beach, FL 33480

C:561-566-0151

brahmanllc

miguelserranore

