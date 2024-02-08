Stars Come Out For World Premiere Of Music Comedy 'A Hip Hop Story' At The 32Nd Annual Pan African Film & Arts Festival

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Bill Duke, Affion Crockett, Charlie Mack, and Damaine Radcliff at the world premiere of“A Hip Hop Story” at the Pan African Film & Arts Festival Thur., Feb. 7 at the Writers Guild of America in Beverly Hills, CA. (Photo credit: Karim Saafir).

“A Hip Hop Story” director Damaine Radcliff and producer Affion Crockett introduce the music comedy's world premiere at the Pan African Film & Arts Festival Thur., Feb. 7 at the Writers Guild of America in Beverly Hills, CA. (Photo credit: Karim Saafir).

Michael Ealy at the world premiere of“A Hip Hop Story” at the Pan African Film & Arts Festival Thur., Feb. 7 at the Writers Guild of America in Beverly Hills, CA. (Photo credit: Koi Sojer).

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, February 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Los Angeles' rainy weather couldn't keep Black Hollywood from coming out to celebrate the world premiere of the new music comedy“A Hip Hop Story” Thur., Feb. 7 at the Writers Guild of America in Beverly Hills, CA.Produced by Affion Crockett (Wild 'N Out, Black-ish) the new comedy“A Hip Hop Story” stars Crockett alongside Cedric the Entertainer, Damaine Radcliff (Glory Road, Rambo: Last Blood), Jevin Smith, Damien Dante Wayans, Lil Rel Howery, Wayne Brady, Lil Mama, and Norm Nixon, Jr.Directed by Radcliff, and written by Crockett, the film is a social commentary on the state of hip hop culture. A yoga posing rap mogul tells the greatest story of the time he joined forces with a few of rap music's elite performers to attempt to save hip hop from its state of 9-1-1.A Hip Hop Story is produced by Crockett, Radcliff, Charlie Mack, and Talitha Watkins, and will be distributed by AMCi distribution (Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour and Renaissance: A Film By Beyonce).A Hip Hop Story kicked off PAFF's two week celebration that is taking place through February 19, 2024. Now in its 32nd year, PAFF is returning to the Cinemark Baldwin Hills and XD and the adjacent Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza will once again feature the PAFF ArtFest with over 100 established and emerging fine artists and quality craftspeople from all over the Black Diaspora.An encore screening of "A Hip Hop Story" will take place at the Cinemark Baldwin Hills and XD on Friday, February 16 at 7 p.m.This year's film festival features over 200 films from 54 countries, in 28 languages, including 68 World and 25 North American premieres. Of the films selected for the Festival, 49% are helmed by female, queer or non-binary filmmakers. Tickets and passes are on sale now at paff.

Pan African Film & Arts Festival

Pan African Film & Arts Festival

...