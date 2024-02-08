CLASS ACTION NOTICE: Berger Montague Advises Biovie Inc. (NASDAQ: BIVI) Investors To Inquire About A Securities Fraud Class Action

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PHILADELPHIA, Pa.

fraud lawsuit has been filed against BioVie Inc. ("BioVie" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BIVI ). The lawsuit is captioned Olmstead v. BioVie Inc. et al., No. 3:24-cv-00035 (D. Nev.), and is filed on behalf of purchasers of BioVie's securities between August 5, 2021 and November 29, 2023, inclusive (the "Class Period").

Investors who purchased or acquired BioVie securities during the Class Period may, no later than March 19, 2024, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class.



The lawsuit alleges that throughout the Class Period, the defendants misrepresented or failed to disclose that: (1) BioVie was not conducting proper oversight of its Phase 3 clinical trial for a drug to treat Alzheimer's Disease; (2) the COVID-19 pandemic significantly and negatively impacted the Company's ability to adequately conduct proper oversight of the Phase 3 clinical trial; (3) due to lack of proper oversight and reliance on contract research organizations, the data from the defendants' Phase 3 clinical trial faced a heightened risk of being unreliable and a majority of patients would need to be excluded; and (4) as a result of the significant exclusions from the trial results, the Phase 3 clinical trial would fail to meet its primary endpoints.

A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff is usually the investor or small group of investors who have the largest financial interest and who are also adequate and typical of the proposed class of investors. The lead plaintiff selects counsel to represent the lead plaintiff and the class and these attorneys, if approved by the court, are lead or class counsel. Your ability to share in any recovery is not, however, affected by the decision whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff. Communicating with any counsel is not necessary to participate or share in any recovery achieved in this case. Any member of the purported class may move the Court to serve as a lead plaintiff through counsel of his/her choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an inactive class member.

Berger Montague , with offices in Philadelphia, Minneapolis, Delaware, Washington, D.C., San Diego, San Francisco and Chicago, has been a pioneer in securities class action litigation since its founding in 1970. Berger Montague has represented individual and institutional investors for over five decades and serves as lead counsel in courts throughout the United States.

