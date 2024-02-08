2024 AESP Energy Awards Winners Demonstrate Best-In-Class Innovation, Collaboration Across The Clean Energy Sector

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Association of Energy Services Professionals (AESP), a non-profit organization with a dynamic, inclusive community made up of more than 4,400 active energy professionals who are essential to advancing a more resilient, sustainable energy future, announced its 2024 AESP Energy Award winners at its Annual Conference in San Antonio, TX.



Each year, AESP recognizes its members' most outstanding achievements in advancing a cleaner energy future. This year's awards are brought to the industry by DNV and we thank them for their generous support. And so, we are thrilled to announce the 2024 award recipients:



Innovation in Demand Flexibility: Viking Cold Solutions

Innovation in Technology: Bidgely

Marketing and Customer Engagement – Commercial & Industrial: PEPCO

Marketing and Customer Engagement – Commercial & Industrial: BGE

Program Design and Implementation – Commercial & Industrial: Puget Sound Energy

Program Design and Implementation – Residential: Orange and Rockland

Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion – Organizational: Ameren Illinois

Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion – Individual: Elie Touma, Energy Sciences

Emerging Professional of the Year: Melinda Molina, C+C

Member of the Year: Karen Germain, ICF

B.H. Prasad Award: Sarah Colvin, GE Digital



"The winners of the AESP Energy Awards are true models for our community and the larger clean energy industry. They represent earnest collaboration, daring innovation, and the uplifting power of inclusivity,” said Jen Szaro, President & CEO of AESP.“The contributions of these people and projects go far beyond electrons saved and kilowatts moved and managed. They've uplifted communities and businesses, created healthier environments, and removed barriers to clean energy participation for those who need it most.”



“At DNV our purpose is to safeguard life, property, and the environment. We are committed to helping our clients accelerate the energy transition through innovative solutions to today's challenges with program design, implementation, and evaluation solutions,” said Nick Brod, Senior Vice President of DNV.“This is also what the AESP Energy Awards recognize and why we are proud to support the celebration of this year's winners. The winners of these awards are excellent examples of the leadership and innovation happening in our industry as we work together on the journey toward an equitable clean energy transformation.”



About the Association of Energy Services Professionals



Founded in 1989, AESP is a non-profit 501(c)(3) a non-profit organization with a dynamic, inclusive community made up of more than 4,400 active energy professionals who are essential to advancing a more resilient, sustainable energy future. To learn more and join us, visit .

