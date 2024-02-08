(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) DURAND, INC. INTRODUCES BOARD MEMBER GLENN FORNEY

VOORHEES, NJ, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Durand is proud to announce the new appointment of Glenn Forney to its board of trustees. Currently serving as Chief Compliance and Budget Officer at College Achieve Public Charter School of Asbury Park, Plainfield and Paterson, NJ, Forney brings a well-versed financial background with more than three decades of experience across government accounting, program management and operational auditing.Forney has been a public servant for the state for over 35 years, beginning with his position of Senior Auditor in the Office of Legislative Services. From here, he transitioned to the New Jersey Department of Education holding the roles of Budget Examiner, Director of the Office of Fiscal Review and Improvement, County School Business Administrator, Assistant Division Director and Acting Director for the Division of Administration and Finance and Deputy Assistant Commissioner of Finance. He also served in the Office of State Monitors as its director.In his present position at the College Achieve Charter Schools, a network of three K-12 public charter schools which prepares students to graduate high school and excel in college, Forney oversees the development, submission, and spending of federal grants. He also holds responsibilities surrounding the development and analysis of annual school budgets versus actual spending."We welcome Mr. Forney to our nonprofit family! As a new board member, his dedication to our mission will be a beacon of hope. Together, with the rest of the esteemed Board, their passion will continue to transform our purpose and dreams into deeds; guiding us towards a brighter future for those with special needs whom we serve. Thank you for joining us on this impactful journey."Forney is a graduate of Rutgers University where he received his bachelor's in science accounting. Additionally, he holds a School Business Administrator Certificate from the State of New Jersey. He is an active member of Southern New Jersey and has served on the Eastampton Board of Education for nearly two decades.ABOUT DURAND, INC.:Durand, Inc. is a multi-service agency providing quality learning opportunities and services in a safe environment to individuals, and their families, with pervasive developmental disorders, such as autism and several other developmental and learning disabilities. For more information about Durand's mission, please visit durandinc.###

Mindie Barnett

MB and Associates Public Relations

+1 609-923-1639

email us here