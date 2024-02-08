More Qatari Aid For Gaza Delivered As Palestinians Holding Qatari Residency Evacuated

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

El-Arish: A Qatar Armed Forces aircraft arrived in El-Arish, Egypt carrying 41 tonnes of aid, including shelter supplies from the Qatar Fund for Development. This brings the total of Qatari relief planes sent to 76, with a total of 2,266 tonnes of aid.

This aid comes within the framework of Qatar's full support for the brotherly Palestinian people amid the ongoing difficult humanitarian conditions they are currently exposed to.

In addition, a number of Palestinians holding Qatari residency were also evacuated from the Gaza Strip to Doha.