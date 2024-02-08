Another SPY Breakout

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) S&P 500 stopped consolidating before the opening bell already, and buyers didn't let their guard down throughout the session. Not that the preceding earnings were smashing the NVDA way, but they were still good - you know already how much I had been in past weeks praising Q4 earnings as delivering positive surprises, and clients heard me plenty talking XLC (NFLX, META), XLF and XLI with of course XLK (NVDA, SMCI, ARM, MSFT) throughout already November and December - just check where all of these are now...

As an extra hint, defensives (XLU, XLP) keep acting weak while many consumer stocks (XLY and AMZN, which also belongs to the above bullish mix - talked mid Oct and early Nov) do well - these are hardly the circumstances favoring pronounced weakness. Except that there is still more yields pressure with USD up, and not complete acknowledgement of no rate cut Mar - yields aren't still done rising in the very near term.

As written yesterday :

(...) with PMIs improving, and I'm looking at manufacturing that I have been in latest weeks covering in a bullish manner (it's turning up, and that leaves little room for significant pressure on stock prices).

There are though pockets of weakness too, chiefly sectors and subsectors that have had to adjust to really no rate cut Mar (21% odds now only) - it must be getting bad when Yellen's attention is turning to regional banks and commercial real estate too.

When have you heard me talking Russell 2000 bullishly last? In a proper manner, before the end of the year, and then when it comes to prognostications for more solid 2024 year end - too many zombie companies out there depending on cheap financing, and with BTFP leaving stage right soon...

This is the time of selective S&P 500 market, with the frequently raised question of larger correction getting my answer of a sideways move a la second half of Nov 2023 being more probable.

Keep enjoying the lively Twitter feed via keeping my tab open at all times (notifications on aren't enough) - combine with subscribing to my Youtube channel , and of course Telegram that always delivers my extra calls (head off to Twitter to talk to me there), but getting the key daily analytics right into your mailbox is the bedrock.

So, make sure you're signed up for the free newsletter and make use of both Twitter and Telegram - benefit and find out why I'm the most blocked market analyst and trader on Twitter .

Let's move right into the charts (all courtesy of ) - today's full scale article contains 4 of them, featuring S&P 500, precious metals, oil and copper.

Tired of seeing those red boxes instead of way more valuable information? Try the premium services based on what and how you trade.

Gold, Silver and Miners

Gold prices looks likely to revisit low $2,020s approximately again (in XAUUSD). Note the low volume on the latest upswing that doesn't favor the buyers.

Crude Oil

Crude oil proved it was a very cautious hold rather than buy, yet is acting in a more decisive way today - and that favors the slow grind higher to continue.

Copper

Copper with base metals is slowly reaching an interesting undervaluation point within the commodities complex, but didn't yet find the bottom. The longer it keeps above $3.70, the better for the red metal - its better days are likely to come only next week.

Thank you for having read today's free analysis, which is a small part of my site's daily premium Monica's Trading Signals covering all the markets you're used to (stocks, bonds, gold, silver, miners, oil, copper, cryptos), and of the daily premium Monica's Stock Signals presenting stocks and bonds only. Both publications feature real-time trade calls and intraday updates.

While at my site, you can subscribe to the free Monica's Insider Club for instant publishing notifications and other content useful for making your own trade moves.

Turn notifications on, and have my Twitter profile (tweets only) opened in a fresh tab so as not to miss a thing - such as extra intraday opportunities. Thanks for all your support that makes this great ride possible!

Thank you,

Monica Kingsley

Stock Trading Signals

Gold Trading Signals

Oil Trading Signals

Copper Trading Signals

Bitcoin Trading Signals



...

All essays, research and information represent analyses and opinions of Monica Kingsley that are based on available and latest data. Despite careful research and best efforts, it may prove wrong and be subject to change with or without notice. Monica Kingsley does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the data or information reported. Her content serves educational purposes and should not be relied upon as advice or construed as providing recommendations of any kind. Futures, stocks and options are financial instruments not suitable for every investor. Please be advised that you invest at your own risk. Monica Kingsley is not a Registered Securities Advisor. By reading her writings, you agree that she will not be held responsible or liable for any decisions you make. Investing, trading and speculating in financial markets may involve high risk of loss. Monica Kingsley may have a short or long position in any securities, including those mentioned in her writings, and may make additional purchases and/or sales of those securities without notice.