Hydrogen Stock News Bite - Plug (NASDAQ: PLUG) Cryogenic Trailers Leave Tennessee Hydrogen Production Plant For Customer Deliveries

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas ( ) Hydrogen Stock News Bites - Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG ), a global leader in comprehensive hydrogen solutions for the green hydrogen economy, announces that Plug cryogenic trailers filled with liquid hydrogen are being deployed from its recently commissioned Tennessee hydrogen production plant for customer deliveries. The achievement comes two days following the official commencement of operations at the Charleston, TN production plant and is already servicing east coast pedestal customers, including Walmart, Home Depot and others.

The Tennessee plant adds about ten tons per day (TPD) of liquid hydrogen supply back onto the U.S. market, servicing Plug customers in material handling operations, fuel cell electric vehicle fleets, and stationary power applications. Plug also implemented design improvements in Tennessee to enhance overall plant efficiency and bring down the average cost of delivered hydrogen, impacting Plug's fuel cost margins. With this, Plug can now provide about 50% of our customers' requirements from these two facilities alone.

Plug has been active in commissioning its network of hydrogen plants in 2024. In addition to the 10 TPD plant in Tennessee, Plug began production of liquid green hydrogen at its Georgia plant on January 23, 2024. At 15 TPD, this is the largest liquid green hydrogen plant in the U.S. market, and largest PEM electrolyzer deployment operating in the United States (US). Between Georgia and Tennessee, Plug now has about 25 tons per day of liquid hydrogen production capacity, further enhancing the overall generation network in the US.

"Plug is deploying hydrogen production plants at a pace and scale unmatched by others in our sector," said Andy Marsh, CEO of Plug Power. "Unlike anyone else in the industry, Plug's energy business spans cryogenic equipment, liquefaction, hydrogen and electrolyzers. Proving the viability of these solutions, a goal previously only within the reach of traditional industrial gas companies, signals a new era for the hydrogen industry, led by Plug."

The Company's advanced cryogenic and liquefaction capabilities are integral to its operations, allowing the green hydrogen to be safely and efficiently transported to customers. Plug's liquid hydrogen tankers can transport up to 80,000 pounds per maximum gross vehicle weight. It takes approximately eight gas tube trailers to deliver the same amount of gaseous hydrogen as one liquid hydrogen tanker.

Read the company's full news and disclaimer here:

Research more hydrogen stocks with Investorideas free stock directory

About Investorideas - Big Investing Ideas

Investorideas is the go-to platform for big investing ideas. From breaking stock news to top-rated investing podcasts, we cover it all. Our original branded content includes podcasts such as Exploring Mining, Cleantech, Crypto Corner, Cannabis News, and the AI Eye. We also create free investor stock directories for sectors including mining, crypto, renewable energy, gaming, biotech, tech , sports and more. Public companies within the sectors we cover can use our news publishing and content creation services to help tell their story to interested investors. Paid content is always disclosed.

Investorideas is a digital publisher of third party sourced news, articles and equity research as well as creates original content, including video, interviews and articles. Original content created by investorideas is protected by copyright laws other than syndication rights. Our site does not make recommendations for purchases or sale of stocks, services or products. Nothing on our sites should be construed as an offer or solicitation to buy or sell products or securities. All investing involves risk and possible losses. This site is currently compensated for news publication and distribution, social media and marketing, content creation and more. Disclosure is posted for each compensated news release, content published /created if required but otherwise the news was not compensated for and was published for the sole interest of our readers and followers. Contact management and IR of each company directly regarding specific questions. More disclaimer info: More disclaimer and disclosure info Learn more about publishing your news release and our other news services on the Investorideas newswire /News-Upload/ and tickertagstocknews Global investors must adhere to regulations of each country.