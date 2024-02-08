NBA's Highest-Earning Stars Of The 2023-2024 Season

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) New research has revealed the NBA's highest-earning players, with Ben Simmons taking the top spot.

The study, conducted by gambling site CSGOluck , analyzed the top 50 highest-paid NBA players based on their overall salary and divided this by the number of games they've played in the 2023-2024 season so far; the earnings per game determined the final ranking.

The NBA star with the highest earnings per game is Ben Simmons, who earns a significant $5,413,344. The Brooklyn Nets point guard has raked in a huge amount of cash considering he has played just seven games due to recurring back issues from an injury he suffered in March 2023; he made his first appearance back on 29th January after being out of the game since November 6th and has been raring to get back on the court.

In second place, with a total of $3,778,361 per game, is Ja Morant. After a lengthy 25-game suspension at the start of the season, the Memphis Grizzlies player has only participated in nine games overall but has still managed to bag himself a sizeable paycheck for his minimal participation.

Bradley Beal is the third highest-earning NBA star, earning $2,032,243 per game. The shooting guard, who plays for the Phoenix Suns, has played in 23 games this season so far. After missing the first seven games due to consistent back issues since March and a sprained ankle in December 2023, he's made his January debut and is back in action for the foreseeable.

In fourth place is Darius Garland, earning $1,700,263 per game, who has participated in 20 games for the Cleveland Cavaliers in his point guard position this season. Since being drafted by the club on July 3rd, 2019, at just 19, Garland is one of the youngest players ever to join the NBA.

Zach LaVine from the Chicago Bulls comes in fifth place, with total earnings of $1,602,599 per game. LaVine has participated in 25 games so far and scored 1,337 points for his team since he joined the NBA; he is currently among the top scorers in the league.

In sixth place is Miami Heat's small forward, Jimmy Butler, who earns $1,411,999 per game. Known for his tenacious defense and clutch performances, Butler, who has played 32 games this season, has achieved a lot since joining the NBA. He has been named an NBA All-Star five times and has been selected for the NBA All-Defensive team four times.

Joel Embiid takes seventh place, with earnings of $1,379,412 per game. Embiid has participated in 34 games this season and plays as a center position for the Philadelphia 76ers. The Cameroon-born player didn't start playing basketball until he was a teenager and has achieved so much in his career; from four NBA All-Star awards to helping the 79ers in multiple playoff appearances, he is a force to be reckoned with.

In eighth place is Kyrie Irving, earning $1,371,742 per game; Irving has competed in 27 games this season and has made milestones in his career. He has averaged 20 points per game, along with around five assists and three rebounds per game. Playing as a point guard for the Dallas Mavericks, he is currently one of the top goal scorers in the NBA.

Stephen Curry comes in ninth place with total earnings of $1,266,000 per game. Competing in an impressive 41 games this season, Curry is noted as one of the greatest players in the NBA since his career launch in 2009. He has led the Golden State Warriors to multiple NBA championships and has set numerous records for three-pointers made in a season.

In tenth place is Gordon Hayward with a total earning of $1,191,236 per game. With 25 games played this season, the Charlotte Hornets short-forward has had a successful career, including an All-Star selection in 2017; he shows versatility and skill on the court and is a valuable player in the NBA.

Julius Randle of the New York Knicks is the lowest-earning NBA star per game, with a total of $613,628. Having played 46 games this season, he is well-known for his aggressive style of play and great ability to score and rebound. In the 2020-2021 season, he helped lead the Knicks to the playoffs and earned his first All-Star selection.

A spokesperson from CSGOLuc has commented on the findings: "From the likes of Ben Simmons to Julius Randle, it's safe to say that NBA stars receive an impressive wage for each game they play. The pay they receive may seem huge considering the number of games some of the players participate in, but fans don't necessarily see what happens off the court during training or how hard they work to play at the level they do."

"With the season in full swing and players giving it their all, hopefully, injuries or bans won't continue to be an issue, and they can perform to their full potential for the remainder of the season.".

