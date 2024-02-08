Short Range Air Defense Systems Market Anticipated To Hit $21.1 Billion By 2031-Insights By Allied Market Research

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Short Range Air Defense Systems Market Size

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , February 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global short range air defense system market was estimated at $12.4 billion in 2021 and is expected to hit $21.1 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.6% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

🔰Request Sample Pages -

The key market players analyzed in the global short range air defense system market report include

Airbus,

General Dynamics Corporation,

Thales,

Northrop Grumman Corporation,

Systems plc,

Boeing Company,

Lockheed Martin Corporation,

Elbit Systems Ltd.,

L3Harris Technologies, Inc.,

and Raytheon Technologies Corporation.

These market players have embraced several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to highlight their prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in formulating the business performance and developments by the top players.

The global short range air defense system market is analyzed across component, type, platform, and region. The report takes in an exhaustive analysis of the segments and their sub-segments with the help of tabular and graphical representation. Investors and market players can benefit from the breakdown and devise stratagems based on the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments stated in the report.

By component, the weapon system segment held the largest share in 2021, garnering nearly two-fifths of the global short range air defense system market revenue , and is projected to maintain its dominance by 2031. The common and control system segment, on the other hand, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period.

🔰Procure Complete Research Report Now:

By type, the missile defense system segment contributed to around two-fifths of the global short range air defense system market share in 2021, and is projected to rule the roost by 2031. The Counter Rocket, Artillery, and Mortar (C-RAM) system segment, however, would display the fastest CAGR of 6.6% throughout the forecast period.

By platform, the vehicle mounted segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, generating nearly three-fifths of the global short range air defense system market revenue. The same segment would also portray the fastest CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period.

By region, North America held the major share in 2021, garnering nearly two-fifths of the global short range air defense system market revenue. Asia-Pacific, on the other hand, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 7.1% from 2022 to 2031.

🔰Interested to Procure the Research Report? Inquire Before Buying -

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Lockdowns undertaken by many countries in response to the rapid spread of the COVID19 virus have impacted activities in defense, aviation, electronics, and other industries. Governments around the world emphasized the healthcare industry to tackle the spreading COVID-19 virus, which harmed the defense industry's performance. Owing to growing trade restrictions, revenue crisis and raw material scarcity were among the key concerns negatively impacting the short-range air defense system manufacturing companies.

Similar Reports We Have on Military Industry:

- Air Defense Systems Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report by Component (Weapon System, Fire Control System, Command and Control System, Others), by Range (Short Range Air Defense System, Medium Range Air Defense System, Long Range Air Defense System), by Platform (Ground, Airborne, Naval), by Type (Missile Defense System, Anti-Aircraft, Counter Rocket, Artillery, and Mortar System): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

- Long Range Air Defense Systems Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report by Type (Missile Defense System, Anti-Aircraft System, Counter Rocket, Artillery, Mortar (C-RAM) System), by Platform (Airborne, Land, Naval) and by Component (Weapon System, Fire Control System, Command and Control System, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

- Air-to-air Refueling Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report by Type (Manned, Unmanned), by System (Probe Drogue, Boom Refueling, Autonomous), by Component (Pumps, Nozzles, Valves, Booms, Pods, Fuel Tanks, Others) and by Aircraft Type (Fighter Aircraft, Tanker Aircraft, Military Transport, Attack Helicopters, Transport Helicopters): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn